From Actors to Talk Show Hosts, 8 Celebrities Who Have Feuded with Ex-President Donald Trump

Donald Trump versus Celebrities.

It's easy to pick a fight with Donald Trump. Just go against him and he'll surely come after you. That being said, since entering politics, the ex-president has earned his fair share of friends in the world of entertainment and sports like Amber Rose, UFC director Dana White, 50 Cent, Stephen Baldwin, and others. However, he isn't deprived of enemies who have argued Trump isn't fit for the presidency. Below is a list of names who are anti-Trump, per Newsweek.

1. Taylor Swift

Swift has always stuck to her musical talent and stayed away from political drama for most of her career. However, lately, she's been vocal about voicing her opinion on progressive, and dare we say, rather liberal causes like gender equality, same-sex marriages, and Juneteenth. Meanwhile, she also supported President Biden and VP Harris which predictably irked Trump. He attacked Swift in an interview with Variety's editor Ramin Setoodeh, "It surprises me that a country star can be successful being liberal."

2. Robert De Niro

De Niro has been wishing that Trump would lose the re-election in November. He's long argued that the Republican nominee's MAGA agendas are corrupt, authoritarian, and against the fabric of American democracy. The Oscar-winner's speech gained attention when he brutally criticized Trump outside the Manhattan courthouse during his Hush Money trial. He called Trump a potential "dictator" citing the example from the history "that showed us other clowns who weren't taken seriously." He urged people to not vote for him.

3. Meryl Streep

Streep, the exceptional talent of Hollywood, doesn't see eye-to-eye with Trump's MAGA campaign. Back in 2017, while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes, the actress condemned Trump's mockery of a disabled reporter, "And this instinct to humiliate, when it's modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, filters down into everybody's life because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing." In response, Trump dubbed the veteran "Hillary Lover."

4. Jimmy Kimmel

Kimmel, more than anyone in the business, uses his platform to trash Trump and his ideologies. He first called out the former real estate mogul in 2016 when he ran for his first presidential elections. Since then, their longstanding feud took many ugly turns where they both attacked each other during their live interviews and in social media posts. The most recent one was when Kimmel mocked Trump's legal battles at the Oscars, asking, "Isn't it past your jail time?"

5. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Schwarzenegger and Trump's relationship is an example of a friendship turned into enmity. In the early 2000s, the Terminator star who was a staunch Republican did a cameo in The Apprentice in 2007. However, things turned sour when Trump decided to run for elections in 2015. He didn't vote for him in 2016 and later in 2021, he denounced Trump as a "failed leader." Among other reasons, he slammed the ex-president for the Jan 6. Capitol Riots, per Entertainment Weekly.

6. Chrissy Teigen

Teigen has been a frequent critic of the Republican nominee and in 2023, a social media post resurfaced that was mentioned in a House Oversight Committee hearing. Apparently, Trump attacked her in a 2019 post, calling her "John Legend's 'filthy-mouthed' wife." In response, she fired back and called him, "p**** a** b****." However, the White House asked the platform to remove the tweet. But, the post remained, and a clip of Navaroli reading Teigen's response in the hearing went viral.

7. Rihanna

Rihanna's Super Bowl performance grabbed eyeballs as Trump critiqued the Umbrella singer's musical talent. In a post on his preferred platform Truth Social, he wrote, "Bad everything, and NO TALENT!" Apparently, Trump responded to another post by the White House physician Ronny Jackson, who also called her out for "spewing degenerate filth." Additionally, he wrote, "Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!" RiRi didn't publicly address the hate. Instead, she requested that her songs not be played at Trump's rallies.

8. Stephen King

Back in 2016, King was among the 450 writers who signed an open letter condemning Trump's candidacy. He's been a Democrat since the 1970s, criticizing his MAGA policies. In May 2024, when Trump was declared a convicted felon in the Hush Money trial, King wrote, "A married man in late middle age spent the night with a younger woman." Later, when Trump was granted immunity, he wrote, "If Donald wins, you may call him King Trump I. He'll like that."