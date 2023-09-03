'FRIENDS Reunion' Was Difficult for Jennifer Aniston: 'It Was a Sucker Punch in the Heart'

Jennifer Aniston discussed her experience of going back to the Friends set 20 years after the show's finale. The Murder Mystery star said that she and her co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry all felt deeply affected by their time on set. Aniston said to SiriusXM host Gayle King, "It was a sucker punch in the heart in a way. It was for all of us, I think. Even Courteney we got tears out of." She further elaborated, "We romanticized it, but you also have to remember we haven't been there [since the series finale], and that time was a very specific time when we were saying goodbye to something that we didn't want to, we cared deeply about, but we knew it was the time to say goodbye."

The Morning Show star added, "Our lives were ahead of us. We had our future ahead of us." When shooting the reunion, Aniston felt like she was in another time. She said, "It almost felt like time had stopped and we time traveled. And there's good in that, and then there's heartbreak in that." When pressed further about the series' continued significance in her life, she admitted, "It's really hard to put that into a sentence, except it filled my heart. The amount of love that people have for these six characters is something that you can't really explain the meaning of it. Being reminded of the amount of happiness this show brought to people, that's a special thing to be a part of." The unscripted special was supposed to premiere on HBO Max in 2020. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, production was put on hold. The two-hour trip down memory lane was then taped in April with a slew of A-listers, including Tom Selleck, Reese Witherspoon, and Cara Delevingne.

Director Ben Winston reportedly wanted the Friends reunion to be as real as possible, capturing the excitement of the ensemble reuniting after so many years and seeing the recreated sets from the show for the first time, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. In preparation for filming, he requested that they stay separated. He said, "I always wanted them to be apart that morning, I was so upset. I really wanted that moment to be real.

So I immediately got the team and we built tents outside of their doors so that they wouldn't see each other." He also sent a group text to the actors pleading with them to stay out of one other's way till production began. He further added, "Luckily they played along, so that moment when they see each other on set is the first time they've all been together [since the show ended], apart from one dinner at Jen's house."

Sets such as Monica and Rachel's apartment, Joey and Chandler's apartment, and Central Perk were recreated with as many authentic props as possible. They even ordered the replica of the cookie jar Lisa Kudrow carried home from Monica's apartment after the series finale online. Suffice it to say, fans were thrilled to see their beloved Friends cast members again and reminisce about old times.

