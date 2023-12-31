In a surprising revelation that has sent shockwaves through the Friends fandom, a TikTok user named @kazascoot has pointed out major clues suggesting that the sitcom's famed characters Chandler Bing and Monica Geller might have moved into the iconic Home Alone house. The TikTok video, posted on Monday, has sparked a wave of excitement and disbelief among Friends enthusiasts.

Just saw on IG that Chandler and Monica from Friends move into Kevin’s house from Home Alone pic.twitter.com/hV2v8rH6EX — Eric Robinson 🇮🇪 (@EricRobinson00) December 26, 2023

The video showcases a scene from the Friends finale where Chandler and Monica bid farewell to their beloved New York City apartment, embarking on a new chapter as parents after adopting twin babies. What caught @kazascoot's keen eye was the uncanny resemblance of their new suburban home to the house from Home Alone, where Kevin McCallister lived, as per Mirror.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Trench Shore

As the camera pans through the living room, the TikToker notes a blue garage, a feature also present in the Christmas movie. Additionally, a wreath on the door and a shot of Kevin sledding down the stairs further contribute to the theory. Fans initially questioned the plausibility, citing the McCallister family's Chicago residence, but according to Digital Spy, 22 Vision reached out to the real owners of the house in Winnetka, Illinois, confirming it as the same Home Alone home. Commenters on the TikTok video speculated on the possibility of set reuse, with one suggesting, "Probs just reusing the set as the McCallisters lived in Chicago and Chandler and Monica lived in New York." Another humorous remark questioned the logistics, stating, "Unless they were able to uplift the McAllister home from Chicago and take it all the way to NY…I’m gonna go with negative."

I never realised Matthew Perry's dad was in an episode of Friends.



Also the house that Monica and Chandler buy at the end of Friends is the McCallister house in Home Alone. — Adam-MUFC-RedDevils🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇬🇧🇾🇪 ⚽ (@ManUtdFan_80) November 7, 2023

The NBC premiere of the Friends series took place in 1995, marking the beginning of a nearly 25-year run across 10 seasons. The ensemble cast included Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox portraying Chandler and Monica, alongside Jennifer Aniston in the role of Rachel Green, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, David Schwimmer portraying Ross Geller, and Matt LeBlanc embodying Joey Tribbiani.

Tragically, Matthew Perry passed away in October, and the cause of death was attributed to "high levels of ketamine." According to the medical examiner's report, contributing factors to Mr. Perry's demise included drowning, coronary artery disease, and the impact of buprenorphine, a medication utilized in the treatment of opioid use disorder. Further disclosed that Matthew had maintained sobriety for 19 months after a prolonged struggle with addiction. It was noted that he was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy as part of his efforts to overcome addiction.

@BBCBabs_michel , @BBC3CR hey.. did you know that when chandler and Monica move homes at the end of “Friends”? The view from the window of those new house, there is a scene where they are looking out the window, and it’s the “Home Alone” house! 😳 True story! — Kristin Bass Photography (@KristinBass02) December 22, 2021

Circling back to the user's video, this clever editing choice aimed to subtly integrate the iconic Christmas movie's imagery into the Friends series. This revelation has left fans in awe and opens up a realm of possibilities for other hidden connections within their favorite shows. As Friends enthusiasts continue to dissect every frame, the mystery surrounding Chandler and Monica's potential move into the Home Alone house adds an intriguing layer to the legacy of these beloved sitcoms.

