Matthew Perry, the beloved Friends star who passed away untimely at his LA residence on October 28, Saturday, deeply left his fans, followers and co-actors in grief. The 54-year-old actor left a void that nobody could fill but fans are reminiscing how he expressed his desire to be remembered not just for his iconic role as Chandler Bing but for a life well-lived and a commitment to helping others. In a poignant interview on the Q with Tom Power podcast in 2022, Perry shared his aspirations for his legacy.

"I would like to be remembered as somebody who lived well, loved well, was a seeker," Perry reflected during the interview. He emphasized his paramount goal of helping people and cited his ability to assist those struggling with addiction as a defining aspect of his character. "The best thing about me, bar none, is that if an alcoholic or drug addict comes up to me and says, 'Will you help me?' I can say yes and follow up and do it," he affirmed. The Friends star reiterated the importance he placed on caring for others and never giving up. "Helping people as much as I do," he said, was one of the things he credited himself for, adding that being creative was another coping mechanism he cherished he confessed.

Reports by TMZ, meanwhile have confirmed the grim news of Perry's untimely demise by apparent drowning. It further reported that he was found in a jacuzzi at a Los Angeles-area home. Responders were called for cardiac arrest, and while no drugs were discovered at the scene, no foul play was suspected. The LAPD confirmed responding to a call about the death of a male in his 50s at Perry's address and didn't share anything further.

In response to the devastating news, Warner Bros. released a heart wrenching note on his death remembering a dear friend. Describing Perry as an "incredibly gifted actor" and an integral part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family, the statement acknowledged the global impact of his comedic genius and assured that his legacy would endure in the hearts of fans.

The actor had previously been open about his struggle with substance and how he'd like to work towards creating awareness and support group around it. "I could tell 'season by season' the stage I was at in my drug and alcohol addiction," Perry admitted. Despite the difficulty of confronting his past, he acknowledged the incredible experience of filming the series and the positive impact it had on generations. As Perry departs to heaven his fans have taken into consideration his dream to be known for compassion, resilience, and commitment towards lending a helping hand to drug abuse victims and strugglers.

