Francia Raísa Reveals the Disturbing Extent of Online Harassment by Selena Gomez Fans

Francia Raísa, actress and close friend of Selena Gomez, has spoken out about the online bullying she has faced from Gomez's fans after addressing the rumors of a feud between the two. Raísa was caught by a paparazzi who asked about the rumored feud. However, at the time, she did not acknowledge any issues between the two friends. In a recent conversation with the same TMZ paparazzi, Raísa stated that she was being "bullied" on social media, with fans sending her threatening messages.

"I think the [comment] that probably hurt the most was, 'I hope someone goes up your p—y and rips out your other kidney, you f—king wh–e,'" she told the pap, before saying she wasn't interested in speaking to him again.

As mentioned by Page Six, Raísa pointed out the irony of fans bullying her on Gomez's behalf, as Gomez has a non-profit, Rare Impact Fund, that works towards reducing the stigma around mental health and providing young people with access to resources they need. She said, "So the fact that now I'm being bullied as I am is messing with me mentally. It's just, to me, it's not what anyone wants for someone, and [Gomez] is literally out there saying 'Please stop.' So I don't understand why this is happening."

Raísa emphasized that she is trying to not listen to the negative comments and is focusing on living her life with happiness and love, but she asked fans to stop the bullying, not just towards her, but towards anyone. She explained that while she understands being a hardcore fan of a celebrity, it is not nice to receive such comments.

Raísa and Gomez shared a close bond, and Raísa donated a kidney to Gomez in 2017 when the singer was battling lupus. However, their friendship hit a snag when Gomez referred to Taylor Swift as her "only friend in the industry" in a November interview with Rolling Stone. Raísa seemed to throw shade by commenting, "Interesting" under the post of the interview, which she later deleted. She also unfollowed Gomez on Instagram, even though Gomez continued to follow her.

Gomez addressed the rumors of a feud by calling Raísa her "best friend" in a March 2023 interview with Apple+’s "Dear…" In the interview, Gomez discussed her battle with lupus and the time when Raísa donated her kidney. She stated, "My best friend. Her name is Francia. She said 'No, I am absolutely getting tested,'" Gomez said. "Within three days, she went to [get tested], and she was a match. And it was one of those moments where I felt watched over. I know I was so so so lucky."

Gomez added, "I will never, ever, ever be more in debt to a person than Francia. The idea of someone not even second-guessing to be a donor was unbelievably overwhelming."