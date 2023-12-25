Fox News host Harris Faulkner was outraged over reports that First Lady Jill Biden allegedly manages President Joe Biden's work schedule. Apparently, the wife looks into the number of hours the 81-year-old works so he doesn't overexert himself physically. Reading aloud the news, the 58-year-old anchor weighed in on the POTUS' reluctance to accept his 'physical limitations.'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Roy Rochlin

Faulkner began, "A new report says Biden is reluctant to accept his old age," citing an article by Axios' Alex Thompson. "Aides say—and excerpt here—President Biden's reluctance to acknowledge his physical limitations is causing some tension on his team as senior aides, and First Lady Jill Biden pushes him to rest more and be vigilant about his health going into 2024."

The conservative host continued, "So, Alex Thompson also reports that the First Lady has taken on a very active role in trying to get the president to pull back." She then asked Fox News contributor Richard Fowler to chime in. He began, "Look, I'm not going to engage in the palace intrigue here, right?" as per Mediaite.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch

"Wait a minute—palace intrigue! You don't believe the people closest to him?" said Faulkner while interrupting her guest, but the contributor finished his point: "Let me be very clear when I say 'palace intrigue,' I'm talking about what the First Lady's office is doing—" But the Fox Host slammed Fowler. "That's not palace intrigue!" objected Faulkner. "She's not supposed to be running the country, so she's trying to run him!"

Fowler then questioned the validity of this report. "I've said this, whether it was Donald Trump in the White House or Joe Biden in the White House. When you have unnamed aides making comments to reporters, for me, I find it to be problematic." Fowler asserted, "If you're going to say it, put your name on it."

Faulkner protested, "Oh, wow! So you want to impugn all journalism? You don't think we can have the sources and that their sources aren't good? And, by the way, when you get north of three sources, now remember how many staff members have been talking all along? That's a lot to say that you don't believe their reporting. Richard Fowler! I have never seen 'what-about-ism' like you play it!"

According to the Axios report, Jill is ensuring her husband gets more rest ahead of the 2024 elections. Thompson told CNN This Morning, "Jill Biden has an extraordinary amount of influence over the president's schedule," reported Fox News. "Now, it's usual for first ladies to keep an eye on the schedule. It is not so normal for a first lady to be crafting the presidential schedule," he added.

Despite the President's claims of feeling 'young,' Thompson said in the previously mentioned Axios report that he gets 'eye rolls' from his aides, who think that the 81-year-old doesn't realize 'how old he can come across.' Jill is "very much in this role of making sure that the president, who is the oldest president ever, is staying healthy and getting enough rest."

Meanwhile, when Jill was questioned about her husband's old age, she said, "Ridiculous." When further pressed if they realized her husband would turn 82 if he's re-elected, she said, "We would never even discuss something like that," reported CNN.

