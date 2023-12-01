Fox News Host Jesse Watters Slammed for His Insensitive Comments on Joe Biden

Fox News host Jesse Watters commenced a war of words on social media with his latest rant about President Joe Biden. The conservative political commentator criticized the Democratic leader for sipping a milkshake through a straw over Thanksgiving. “Some things we just can’t let slide. Joe Biden used a straw,” said Watters. “Now, if you’ve seen me on ‘The Five’ or on prime time, you’ll know I recommend that all men refrain from using straws. It’s unbecoming the way a man’s lips purse,” he added. “The size of the straw is just too dainty. The way your fingers clasp on it. No, come on. Straws are for women and little kids, but apparently, this is controversial.”

.@jimmykimmel it's not just straws I have a problem with pic.twitter.com/6xSA2YT8oc — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) November 30, 2023

As per Huff Post, late-night show host, Jimmy Kimmel, responded to Watters' criticism by sharing a picture of the previous president, Donald Trump, sipping from a straw. Kimmel mockingly asked Watters to give the former president an apology. “Really? Is that a thing now?” Kimmel shot back. “Anyone feel like Jesse Watters might be going through some sort of an identity crisis?” he sarcastically added. “They are now grasping at straws.”

“Jimmy, you know I don’t apologize,” Watters responded. “I’m sure Trump would agree that wasn’t a good look. He’s better than that.” Democrats followed to post memes and criticize Watters over his scathing comments. @lucasj8 tweeted: "Holy shit that this is news or matters to their viewers." @PettyLupone wrote: "Interesting" and shared a picture of Trump drinking from a straw. @ChidiNwatu tweeted: "This is the single greatest scandal in presidential history since Obama wore a tan suit. Move over, tan suit."

Holy shit that this is news or matters to their viewers. — The Raccfather 🦝🦝🦝 (@lucasj8) November 30, 2023

As per The New Republic, the Fox News host' mom who is a staunch Democrat had earlier warned her son to stop getting into controversial situations. “Do not tumble into any conspiracy rabbit holes. We do not want to lose you, and we want no lawsuits,” Watters’s mom said. “In keeping with the Hippocratic oath, not harm.” “Use your voice responsibly to promote conversation that maintains a narrative thread. There has been enough Biden-bashing, and the laptop is old,” she added, alluding to the Republican-led, ineffective probe into the Biden family.

“Perhaps you could suggest that your people take less interest, for example, in other people’s bodies, and talk about that,” she continued. “I want you to seek solutions, versus fanning the flames,” she said. “You could encourage that Bedminster friend of yours to return to his earlier career on television. Everyone in his audience could wear a red hat. And I’m sure the ratings would soar.”

Jesse Watters' mom (who is a Democrat) calls in to weigh in on his first night in his 8 pm show:



"Do not fall into any conspiracy rabbitholes. We do not want to lose you. ... There really has been enough Biden-bashing and [Hunter's] laptop is old." pic.twitter.com/Nn8udb83sr — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) July 18, 2023

As per The Daily Beast, Watters had even urged the GOP to impeach President Biden in response to the criminal charges, and to schedule the hearings at the same time as Trump's trials, just a day after the indictment of Trump for attempting to rig the 2020 election was announced.“What the Republicans need to do is time the impeachment because that’s the main draw,” Watters had aired on The Five. “And if you put up impeachment with the Trump trials, I don’t think the Democrats want to stomach that.”

