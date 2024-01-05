Donald Trump faces four indictments comprising 91 felony counts, which could lead to potential conviction and imprisonment. Despite this legal jeopardy, Fox News contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat confidently asserted to her panelist Kennedy that Trump could 'be president from jail if he has to.' This statement was made when Kennedy inquired about the implications of Trump's potential indictment on his 2024 prospects. Nevertheless, the concept of President Trump operating the nation's affairs from a prison setting rather than the customary corridors of power in the White House could seem unsettling to numerous Americans, as highlighted by HuffPost.

In a segment of the Fox News program Outnumbered, the panelists delved into the imminent GOP primary season and its potential impact on Trump's quest to reclaim the presidency. Within this discussion, Paul Mauro offered his views, envisioning Trump as the final contender standing as Super Tuesday approaches on March 5. Contrary to the idea of voters wanting to move beyond the controversies linked to Trump, Mauro was critical in of voters 'just want[ing] to go on to a candidate that they feel comfortable with.'

“What happens if he’s indicted at some point?”



“He can be President from jail if he has to” pic.twitter.com/StvF60cW4q — Acyn (@Acyn) January 1, 2024

As per Mediaite, he said, “I think that’s a misconception. I think that a lot of Republicans, especially primary voters, are reacting to the drama and saying, ‘These prosecutions are selective, this Colorado nonsense shouldn’t stand, it’s splitting the country, and I’m going for him.'” However, co-host Kennedy wondered about the potential scenario if the former President, who maintains his plea of not guilty against the charges brought against him, were to face conviction at a later point. Nesheiwat said, “He can be president from jail if he has to. But I think to your point, Paul, despite all the threats, despite all the charges, Republicans are still rallying around Donald Trump.”

They wanted to “lock up” Hillary over some emails, but Trump can be “President from jail if he has to.”

That’s how you know it’s a cult. https://t.co/tsNzsW0JuV — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 1, 2024

Nesheiwat added, “They [Democrats] stoop so low out of fear and desperation because they have no other choice, they have no other nominee other than Biden, they know that he’s going to end up being the nominee. They’re taking all these actions, look at the FBI raid in Mar-a-Lago, trying to kick him off the Colorado ballot, you know, these frivolous charges by our district attorney here in New York and in Georgia, but I think it comes down, yes, in two weeks, the Iowa caucus.”

I will provide them a list of 12 Founding Fathers of the Republic and ask them which one they think would have the strongest propensity for being in favor of the American chief executive serving his office in prison as a convicted felon. https://t.co/lwPGjTt4a2 — Thomas P. (Tom) Logan 🗾🇯🇵 (@TokyoTom2020) January 1, 2024

Concurrently, numerous users of X (previously referred to as Twitter) didn't share the same enthusiasm about the concept of Trump overseeing governance while confined behind bars. One user said, "They wanted to “lock up” Hillary over some emails, but Trump can be “President from jail if he has to.” That’s how you know it’s a cult." Another user tweeted, "I will provide them a list of 12 Founding Fathers of the Republic and ask them which one they think would have the strongest propensity for being in favor of the American chief executive serving his office in prison as a convicted felon."

