In a recent episode of Fox & Friends Weekend, co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy embarked on a discussion that delved into the credibility of U.S. elections. The conversation initially revolved around the alleged snubbing of certain presidential hopefuls by the Democratic Party, with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. being cited as an example by co-host Will Cain.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Michael M. Santiago

The hosts were talking about how Democrats "snubbed" F. Kennedy Jr. and other presidential candidates on Sunday when they ended up discussing the Central American nation. Co-host Will Cain remarked, "Look, RFK Jr. is one example of them pushing back on the voters having a democratic choice." Election integrity was then deemed by Campos-Duffy to be "the number one issue facing the country. And that’s with everything going on, I mean, everything blowing up domestically in terms of the economy and the southern border and our national security. We’re on the brink of World War III, you know, internationally, there’s so much global instability under this administration and yet the most important thing is election integrity,” according to Campos-Duffy, as per Mediaite.

Brainless Fox entertainment host Rachel Campos-Duffy still in denial about US election process, yet remains in America to defend tyrants. — RollWithIt ☮️ (@jbrdtrd) March 27, 2022

She went on to point out that other countries are also making fun of our electoral system, "it’s being noticed abroad. World leaders are beginning to comment. For example, the president of El Salvador, who just won a record election because he decided to care more about the human rights of victims and law abiding citizens than the criminals. And in his election speech, which he won by like over 90%, he actually called out America and said, 'All these people that are calling me out for not, you know, abiding by human rights standards that they’ve set that are about supporting criminals, these are the same people who don’t support democracy in their own countries, whose elections are in question, who launch false investigations against their opposition candidate.' So, we’re becoming the laughing stock of the world because we can’t get our elections right."

A recent article by the BBC discussed how closely the US election is being watched. Only two states have selected their Republican nominee to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden, but it's nearly a given that Donald Trump will win according to BBC. This election campaign is being followed globally in addition to in the US. Nearly everywhere in the globe, American leadership is important. The already unstable situation is made more unpredictable by the possibility of Republican Trump winning reelection and implementing his America First foreign policy platform. A few nations eagerly await his return. However, a lot of America's allies are more worried about the potential return of an unconventional president that they struggled to work with in the past. The hottest year ever recorded was 2023. Europe saw war in 2022. A global pandemic that no one anticipated occurred in 2020. Strong international alliances are necessary for the US to address any of those issues, which is why the rest of the world is interested in how this election turns out. America is also concerned about it, as per a BBC article.