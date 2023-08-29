Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Responds to Criticism Over Bethenny Frankel Interview

Raquel Leviss has finally broken the silence and acknowledged the criticism around the interview with Bethenny Frankel. The interview became trending after the former Vanderpump Rules star confessed and gave statements about her affair with Tom Sandoval while he was in a relationship with Ariana Madix. Leviss understands why fans found fault with her remarks on her involvement with Sandoval. She has now reacted to an episode of the Bravo Tea with Jared B podcast, where the host discussed the said interview.

According to Page Six, Leviss and Sandoval maintained a hidden relationship for approximately seven months until his long-term girlfriend, Ariana Madix, discovered the affair in early March. During the podcast episode, host Jared B raised concerns about Leviss' statement to Frankel, where she indicated that she wouldn't have pursued Sandoval if she believed his relationship with Madix was stable. Jared told his listeners, "This is a weird thing to admit because she’s saying she knew this wasn’t a real relationship or a relationship that had legs, so that’s why she decided to participate in this affair,” pointing out that it made the former beauty pageant queen look 'mad crazy.'

This admission struck Jared as odd, suggesting that Leviss was essentially admitting that she engaged in the affair due to her perception that Sandoval's relationship was not substantial. He also pointed out that this portrayal of the narrative made Leviss look like an emotionally unavailable person. Jared further advised, “If you wanted to be with Tom Sandoval so bad, you should’ve let him know that this tryst, this situation going on between you and him, goes no further until you know officially that they have broken up.”

Leviss concurred with this perspective, conceding her lack of self-respect and disregard for Ariana's relationship. She also attempted to justify her actions by shifting some blame onto Sandoval.

Leviss commented in the Instagram podcast post, “You’re not wrong! I should have had more self respect than that and should have respected the relationship that Ariana had with Tom No excuses.” She continued, “However, looking back, I see I had low self-worth and Tom kept telling me he was actively breaking up with her ‘amicably’ for her ‘mental health,’ which I can now see was magical thinking.”

Leviss now recognizes that this was a form of wishful thinking and that Sandoval had various reasons for not officially ending the relationship. She said, “He had a million and one reasons why they hadn’t broken up yet and it was easier to stay in that fantasy then [sic] to face the fact that the social anxiety and isolation was not worth it.”

Despite her explanation, Leviss owned up to her mistakes and admitted that Jared was entirely accurate in his assessment. She eventually agreed to take all the responsibility for not walking out of it and emphasized her personal growth after enduring this experience. She concluded saying, “It was MY responsibility to remove myself from that situation… now I know better."

Her comments reflected her sense of responsibility and openness to accept her mistakes and move on with a better perspective in life as she parted ways with her former partner.

