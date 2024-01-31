Former US President Donald Trump Slams UAW President: ‘Get Rid of This Dope’

Former President Donald Trump took aim at United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain, labeling him a "dope" in response to the UAW's recent endorsement of President Joe Biden. Trump, in a social media post, called for Fain's removal after the union leader appeared on CBS News' Face the Nation to emphasize Biden's support for UAW initiatives.

In a recent social media post, Trump expressed disapproval of UAW President Shawn Fain, associating it with Fain's support for President Joe Biden's initiative to transition to all-electric vehicles (EVs). “[Fain] bought into Biden’s ‘vision’ of all Electric Vehicles, which require far fewer workers to make each car but, more importantly, are not wanted in large numbers by the consumer, and will ALL be made in China,” Trump wrote. “I want them to be made in the USA, every type of car, and would require China, and other countries, through TARIFFS, or otherwise, to build plants here, with our workers. Now they are building in Mexico, the biggest plants anywhere, and selling their cars, Tariff Free, into the good ol’ USA," per The Hill.

Trump accused Fain of lacking understanding and urged his removal while encouraging people to vote for him, promising to revive the automobile industry in the country. The UAW officially endorsed Biden last week, with Fain stating that Biden bet on the American worker while Trump blamed the American worker.

UAW President Fain: Donald Trump doesn’t give a damn about working class people pic.twitter.com/olwAaMPz9L — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) January 30, 2024

The endorsement was slightly delayed due to the UAW's concerns about potential job losses as a result of the Biden administration's push for a shift to electric vehicles. On "Face the Nation," Fain expressed his disbelief at any union supporting Trump and criticized the former president for representing the billionaire class.

“Trump is a scab!” UAW President pic.twitter.com/hjUJ1pyKwX — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 25, 2024

Trump's scheduled meeting with International Brotherhood of Teamsters President Sean O'Brien next week, a union yet to endorse a presidential candidate, indicates ongoing efforts to secure support from various labor groups. The UAW did not provide an immediate response to inquiries regarding Trump's comments. In Pennsylvania, a veterans PAC is set to launch an ad on Sunday targeting Donald Trump for his disparaging comments about veterans. The 60-second ad by VoteVets opens with a shot of a military cemetery, accompanied by a recording of Trump stating, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.” This recording, made in 2020, was reported to be in connection to canceling a visit to a World War I cemetery in France, although Trump dismissed the report as untrue.

The ad moves present emotional moments with parents of fallen Gold Star heroes as one Gold Star parent emphasizes, “My stepson was not a loser. My stepson was not a sucker.” Another mother asserts, “My son is not a loser.” Additionally, a father adds, “My son Matthew is not a loser.” The commercial continues to underscore the sacrifice of two veterans who lost their lives in Iraq and Afghanistan.