Former 'The View' Host Sherry Shepherd Grooves in New Video After Major Weight Loss

Sherri Shepherd, the former co-host of The View, has been wowing her fans with her incredible fitness journey. On Tuesday, July 25, the 56-year-old TV host posted a video on social media of herself dancing alongside her makeup artist, Rodney Jon. The two were dancing to the tune of Cee-Lo Green and Timbaland's I’ll Be Around, and Sherri looked absolutely radiant in a pink DKNY crop top and matching linen pants, complemented by a pair of flats in the same vibrant color.

Fans were quick to shower Sherri with praise, lauding her for living her "best life" and looking "amazing." The Instagram post was captioned, "#hotflashsummer in full force! Always a good time with my #emmynominated #makeup artist @madebyrodneyjon. I think I wanna do some more!" Her post made many fans take note of her slimmed-down figure and how great she looked in her hot-pink ensemble. Sherri has been candidly sharing her major weight loss journey on social media, and her followers have been cheering her on every step of the way. Using hashtags, Sherri encouraged others to "dance like no one is watching" because she loves to dance herself. Her infectious joy and dedication to her fitness goals have inspired many of her fans.

Aside from her fitness journey, Sherri has been actively involved in the television industry. She currently hosts her self-titled daytime talk show, which has been receiving positive reception. However, she recently made a heartfelt return to The View to join the current hosts in mourning the passing of the show's co-creator, Bill Geddie. Bill, who had been with the show for 17 seasons as co-creator and executive producer, passed away on July 20 due to coronary-related issues.

During the emotional tribute, Sherri reminisced about her time working with Bill, "He absolutely changed my life because, back in 2007, when he asked me to come on, I was a single mother, just divorced, stand-up comic, didn't know a thing about politics. And somehow, he believed that people would relate to me, and I think it was the first week I sat here- he fought for me to be here, no experience on a talk show."

She further added, "He was hard on me. He was tough on me, but he would fight for me. Every time I would make a flub, I would run into his office and say 'Bill, we gotta make a statement when the show opens. I got to apologize.'"

As Sherri continues to thrive in her fitness journey and television career, her fans eagerly anticipate more updates and glimpses of her journey to health and happiness. Her determination and positive spirit serve as an inspiration to many, and it's clear that Sherri is truly living her best life.

