Former Scientologist Reveals Key Reason Tom Cruise Isn’t Reconnecting with Daughter Suri

Tom Cruise has managed to keep a good relationship with his other children, which raises questions about his decision to not reconnect with his youngest daughter, Suri Cruise. Reports indicate that the Mission: Impossible actor hasn’t seen Suri since 2012. For years, many have speculated whether the father and daughter would reunite, but a former Scientologist revealed that a significant reason could prevent that from happening. Karen De La Carriere, a former Scientologist, asserted that there is a key rule within the organization that restricts Tom from meeting Suri.

Suri Cruise and Tom Cruise visit Charles River Basin on October 10, 2009, in Cambridge. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By James Devaney)

As reported by She Knows, Carriere claimed, "Katie was deemed a Suppressive Person and Suri, by extension, Potential Trouble Source.” People who are classified as Suppressive Persons in Scientology are seen as enemies who act in ways that are harmful to the Church. A Potential Trouble Source, on the other hand, is someone who is connected to a Suppressive Person and who may also be a danger to the Church. Carriere added, “Tom cannot engage or connect with his own daughter. In Scientology, it is Scientology first; family priorities come low down in the order.”

Great actor. He's in a cult. I'm glad his ex and his daughter were not forced to stay in Scientology. In that case, not seeing her dad is probably better for her like other kids who are raised by the cult-free parent. — IronStar Quaint (@IronStarQuaint) January 9, 2024

Brendan Tighe, who worked as the former head of security at the Church of Scientology HQ said, ”Basically, when it comes to Scientology thinking, there is a disconnection policy. When it’s applied rigorously, there is no room for emotion. So long as Suri sides with her mom, there will be no contact with her dad.” Tom maintains a connection with his adopted children from his marriage to Nicole Kidman because they are both Scientologists. As for Suri, she recently changed her name to Suri Noelle, using her mother's middle name as her last name rather than Cruise. According to a source, Suri's decision also shows how much she admires her mother and how much she wants to create her own identity.

Suri and her mother Katie Holmes share a remarkably close bond, with a source telling HOLA Magazine that they are practically inseparable. The insider stated that it's hard to find another mother-daughter pair as in sync with each other as they are, describing their relationship as a true connection that is beautiful to see. A few months back, several social media users expressed curiosity about why Tom didn't attend Suri's graduation ceremony. Later, it was revealed that during that same event, he was seen in the VIP section at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Previously, during an interview, Holmes expressed her desire to protect Suri from the public eye, especially since she was so prominently in the spotlight at a young age. Being the only daughter of a protective single mother sharply contrasts with the life Suri initially led. When Suri was just six years old, Holmes filed for divorce from Tom after six years of marriage, taking her father's help in the process, as reported by Page Six. Cruise was caught completely off guard by the divorce filing which he got to know while he was filming Oblivion in Iceland in June 2012. He and his youngest daughter were last spotted together at Disney World during the summer of that same year.