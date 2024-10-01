Former Royal Chef Shares Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Unusual Dinner Rule for Their Three Children

Kate Middleton and Prince William's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Louis follow a unique rule at their dinner table according to a former royal chef. Darren McGrady, who worked for the British royal family for 15 years revealed that the royal kids are not allowed to eat with their parents. As odd as it may sound, it's true that during the holidays and official dinners, the young princes and princesses have to abide by this rule.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, the chef who had worked for Queen Elizabeth II and the late Princess of Wales, Diana disclosed that the rule was made to instill the value of "polite conversation." McGrady said that the children "aren’t allowed to sit with the adults until they have learned the art of polite conversation." He added, "The children always ate in the nursery until they were old enough to conduct themselves properly at the dining table," according to Express. The former royal chef also revealed, "The royal nursery wasn’t just for educating the minds of the young royals but educating their palates, too."

The rule is strictly followed by the family and the children are not given any leverage even during the holidays like Christmas. Special nannies have been appointed to feed the kids and keep a check on their healthy eating habits in the nursery. They are also professionally committed to educating their palates as per the chef. "Nanny always had control of the menu and made sure they ate balanced meals that included not only lots of healthy vegetables but introduced them to new grown-up dishes too," the chef continued as he praised the nannies. Sharing the fun anecdotes of the young days of Prince William and Prince Harry he shared how it was quite a task to feed them the veggies.

Speaking to Recipes Plus, he shared other tales about the eating habits of the late monarch. "With a banana, she’ll cut off the bottoms and cut the banana lengthwise, and then cut the banana into tiny slices to eat with a fork," McGrady said as he shared how she would eat a banana. Sharing her preferences for the diet, he revealed how she would always avoid any starchy food like pasta or potatoes except for on the days when state dinner was organized. Late Queen Elizabeth would also prefer having two vegetables alongside her proteins which were ideally a piece of chicken on fish to supplement her protein requirement.

Sharing about the royal's favorite dessert, the chef explained that there was a time when the dessert would travel across the globe for the Queen. "Now the Chocolate Biscuit Cake is the only cake that goes back again and again and again every day until it’s all gone. She’ll take a small slice every day until eventually there is only one tiny piece, but you have to send that up, she wants to finish the whole of that cake," McGrady revealed on a sweet note quite literally.