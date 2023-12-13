Although Donald Trump is infamous for his frequent inflamed speeches, former Republican representative Liz Cheney isn't taking any of his words lightly. The American attorney has warned everyone of Trump's latest "dictator" remarks, which she claimed could prove true if he's elected in the second term.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gary Gershoff

During an interview with ABC's This Week aired on Sunday, December 10, 2023, Cheney said, "We have to take everything that Donald Trump says literally and seriously," reported USA Today. She discussed the former president's recent response to authoritarianism, saying he would be a dictator only on "day one."

Trump mocked, "After that, I'm not a dictator, OK?" The presidential hopeful told this to Fox News host Sean Hannity while addressing a crowd in Davenport, Iowa. He's also previously sent open threats to his rivals, including President Joe Biden, of a vengeance once he returns to the White House.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Although he refused to discuss any such comments, he had previously addressed his political rivals as "vermin," facing heightened scrutiny as the 20th-century authoritarians and fascist leaders, such as Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini, have widely used it in the past. Meanwhile, his other party opponents, including Biden, reiterated his threatening statements.

Ahead of the 2024 elections, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, the Biden-Harris campaign manager, stated, "Donald Trump has been telling us exactly what he will do if he's reelected, and tonight he said he will be a dictator on day one. Americans should believe him."

🇺🇸Donald Trump: I will not be a dictator "Other Than Day One"



"I want to close the border and DRILL DRILL DRILL" pic.twitter.com/aEvblUUm53 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 6, 2023

Cheney has been critical of Trump, and consequently, she was ousted by House Republicans after claiming Trump desperately tried to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden. She also discussed how he'd behave once reelected president in 2024, indirectly hinting at his toxic personality and desperation to return to the Oval Office.

"People need to remember that when Donald Trump woke up on the morning of January 6, he thought was going to remain as president. And we saw the extent to which he was willing to attempt to seize powers when he lost an election," warned Cheney. The 57-year-old added his second term would be "worse" than his first term.

America’s Greatest Dictator, Joe Biden, Obstructs Department of Justice Document Charges…



Donald Trump Truth Social 01:13 PM EST 11/21/23 pic.twitter.com/hmjIQS080f — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 21, 2023

She explained her reason, "Because he has had practice and because those people who were around him who actually did stop the worst he was trying to do would not be around him again." She further revealed her concerns about Trump's reelection and said, "Our institutions don't protect themselves. It's the people who do."

As for her own desire to participate in the 2024 presidential bid, Cheney said she hasn't "completely ruled out" the idea. "I won't do anything that would help him," while discussing being a third-party candidate. "When I say I'll do whatever it takes, I mean that we need to look at our politics in a very different way," per CBS News.

"Hopefully, he won't win the Republican nomination ... If he does, then all of us across party lines have to come together to defeat him next November," she continued.

