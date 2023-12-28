On Tuesday night, a controversial exchange took place between former President Donald Trump and Representative Debbie Dingell, prompted by the latter's concerns about Trump's purported threats against his opponents. Dingell also openly dismissed Trump's Christmas message as 'pathetic.' In a heated social media rant, Trump held Dingell 'responsible' for the nation's decline, citing high crime rates and even targeting her for crying after her husband's passing.

This outburst seemingly came from a recent appearance of Dingell made on CNN, where the Democrat criticized the former POTUS and disparaged his not-very-festive message, in which he stated that his enemies could 'rot in hell.' According to Mediaite, she said, “And I quite frankly, I’m going to tell you that I think it was one of the most pathetic Christmas greetings I’ve heard when a former president of the United States who wants to return tells people on Christmas Day that they can rot in hell. He is contributing to the divisiveness in the division in this country.” Trump's fury ignited in a series of recent fiery posts, sparked particularly by Debbie’s criticism. Responding on Truth Social, he labeled her a 'loser' and accused her of helping Joe Biden in the nation's purported destruction.

Rep. Debbie Dingell responds to Trump’s latest post attacking her because she criticized him for telling his rivals to “rot in hell.” pic.twitter.com/Pspdf2q7Hz — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 28, 2023

According to The New York Post, Trump said, "Debbie Dingell of Michigan is a LOSER, who is helping Crooked Joe Biden, and his Merry Band of Thugs, to DESTROY our Country with his INSANE Open Borders Policy, Inflation, High-Cost Energy, Green New Scam, HORRIBLE WORLD DIPLOMACY, Afghanistan Catastrophe, All Electric Cars, and so much else.”

Trump is mocking Rep. Debbie Dingell for crying over her husband’s funeral, after she criticized him on CNN.



There's no bottom. pic.twitter.com/DALxkTQ11e — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 27, 2023

“When I gave, as President, her long-serving husband, the absolute highest U.S. [sic] honors for his funeral, a really big deal, she called me, crying almost uncontrollably, to say that she couldn’t believe I was willing to do that for a Democrat. She thanked me profusely,” Trump added. For context, John Dingell, Debbie's late spouse, held a congressional tenure spanning 60 years before his passing in 2019 due to prostate cancer.

Nevertheless, this is not the first instance where Trump targeted Debbie regarding her late husband. During a campaign rally held in Michigan, Trump insinuated that John was 'looking up' at the world from hell, inciting widespread controversy and backlash due to his comment. At the time, she responded to Trump by saying, “You brought me down in a way you can never imagine, and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder.” Nevertheless, Trump's White House team defended those remarks.

"Former President Donald Trump accused Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., of not being grateful to him for the arrangements for her late husband's funeral after she criticized his dark Christmas message.The ex-president unleashed a torrent of negative comments against Dingell ... — Guy Salsburg (@GuySalsburg) December 27, 2023

During his extensive congressional tenure spanning from 1955 to 2015, John left an indelible mark on Michigan's political landscape, etching his legacy as the longest-serving lawmaker in U.S. history. Initially elected to fulfill his father's unexpired term, he continued to be in Congress for numerous years, contributing significantly before his wife succeeded him, continuing the family's political legacy. On the other hand, in the current political world, Trump maintains frontrunner status in the Republican nomination race, commanding a lead in polls several points ahead of his nearest competitors, solidifying his prominence within the ongoing election campaign.

