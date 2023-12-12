Former President Donald Trump Labels Democracy Concerns a 'Hoax', Points Finger at Joe Biden

Former President Donald Trump has once again dismissed warnings that his potential victory in the 2024 election would pose a threat to democracy, labeling it a "hoax" and "Democratic disinformation." Speaking at a speech hosted by the Young Republican Club of New York, Trump asserted that President Joe Biden "is the real threat to democracy," reports CNN News.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

During his address, Trump scoffed at the allegations, stating, "Here we go again: ‘Russia, Russia, Russia,’ ‘Mueller, Mueller, Mueller,’ ‘Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine.’ A hoax after another." He further emphasized, "No, I’m not a threat. I will save democracy. The threat is corrupt Joe Biden." Trump also accused the left of attempting to distract the public from supposed abuses of power by launching what he termed a "desperate and brazen attempt." He pointed to more than a dozen statewide petitions to remove him from the 2024 ballot, citing a clause in the 14th Amendment to the Constitution that prohibits those who have participated in "insurrection or rebellion" from holding public office.

It comes as Trump is facing mounting legal challenges, including federal and state charges related to his attempts to reverse the 2020 election and remove himself from the ballot for 2024. As the 2024 election looms, it is clear that Trump remains a polarizing figure with no intention of backing down. Biden and the Democrats have warned that re-electing Trump in 2024 could erode the foundations of American democracy. The president said at a fundraiser Saturday in Los Angeles that "the biggest threat Trump poses is to democracy."

Trump is the biggest threat to American democracy since the Confederacy. No enemy foreign or domestic poses the existential threat to America that this career criminal does. #ProudBlue pic.twitter.com/CMHJXi5Ucp — Dark Malarkey 🌊 (@vivianmcpeak) December 9, 2023

When he becomes president, Trump has vowed to retaliate harshly against his political opponents, and his campaign has proposed policies that will expand even his powers over non-political decisions. After serving on a House select committee investigating a riot at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, former Wyoming representative Liz Cheney lost her seat to a Trump-backed primary challenger last year. The Guardian reports that in a recent CBS interview, Cheney said that Trump would "sleepwalk into a dictatorship" next year if he won.

That is indeed the reason the GOP is pushing to impeach Biden… it is b/c Trump was actually impeached TWICE. In retaliation… the GOP feels they must impeach Biden. That Trump clearly committed impeachable offenses, and Biden has not… is of no concern to them. — Phantom star in the Milky Way (@Musings1945) December 11, 2023

When asked about Cheney’s warning, Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity during a town hall last week that he would not be a dictator "except on Day 1" to crack down on the border and domestic oil production, the New York Times reported. Those comments triggered a lot of criticism. As a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie stated during a Republican primary debate that Trump is "an angry, bitter man who now wants to be back as president because he wants to exact revenge on anyone who disagreed with him."

Former Vice President Al Gore, a Democrat, also weighed in on Trump’s "dictator" comments during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday. "I saw the other day where he promised to be a dictator on Day 1, and you wonder what it will take for people to believe him when he tells us who he is," he said on "State of the Union." Trump on Saturday called Democrats "sick people" and said they "don’t care about our country." "They think that the fake threat to democracy will save Biden from creating the worst inflation in the history of our country—a fragile economy that could soon end in a recession," said the former president.

