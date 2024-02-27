Former President Donald Trump Calls President Joe Biden a ‘Vicious Racist’ at Recent Gala

Former President Donald Trump’s recent remarks at the Black Conservative Federation (BCF) Honors Gala in Columbia, South Carolina, have ignited controversy, with him branding President Joe Biden as a 'vicious racist' during his 94-minute speech. Addressing the audience at the gala, Trump’s speech began with a notable comment, “These lights are so bright in my eyes that I can't see too many people out there, but I can only see the Black ones, I can't see any white ones.”

“Joe Biden really has proven to be a nasty and vicious racist. He has been a racist. Whether you like it or don’t like it…Most of the people in this room happen to not like it.”



This statement set the tone for a prominent portion of his address, where he compared his record on race and his purported commitment to Black Americans with that of President Biden. As per Forbes, Trump ferociously asserted that Biden has a history of racism, describing him as ‘a very nasty and vicious racist.’

Trump exclaimed, “Unlike racist Joe Biden, I've spent my entire life working hand-in-hand with Black Americans to create jobs, build buildings, invest in our communities, and expand opportunity and freedom for citizens of every race, religion, color, and creed. I’ve built a lot of buildings, and I want to tell you a Black worker is a great worker, you’ve done an incredible job. They’ve done an incredible job, really talented great people. And that goes for others, too – Hispanic is incredible.” He also referenced Biden’s controversial remarks on social identity and the Black community, including his statement on the radio show The Breakfast Club during the 2020 presidential campaign.

Moreover, Trump extended his criticism to Black prosecutors, specifically Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and New York State Attorney General Letitia James, labeling them as racists. He asserted, “I got indicted for nothing, for something that is nothing. And a lot of people said that’s why the Black people like me, because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I’m being discriminated against. It’s been pretty amazing, but possibly, maybe, there’s something there.”

As per The Hill, Trump's remarks have originated harsh criticism from Black leaders and organizations. Derrick Johnson, president of the NAACP, slammed Trump's comments and exclaimed, “The NAACP is outraged, but not surprised by yet another racist remark from the former President. Donald Trump is delusional to think that his criminality would be an attractive quality to Black voters. He has taken advantage of an inherently racist system, while Black Americans have been abused by it. We are not the same.”

Mondale Robinson, founder of the Black Male Voter Project, echoed this sentiment, denouncing Trump's remarks and questioning the support of Black lawmakers like Sen. Tim Scott and Rep. Byron Donalds for the former President. “This is nothing but a continuation of Donald Trump being who he has always been. Black men are not living in a silo, it’s not as if we don’t know this. We see it. The world might be fooled but that’s not moving to us. The only thing that the world is shocked by is that Tim Scott and Byron Donalds continue to support Trump in the light of him showing them how racist he can be and is.”