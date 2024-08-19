Former Patient of Doctor Charged in Matthew Perry’s Death Recounts Creepy and 'Unsettling' Visit

In a chilling twist that seems straight out of a script, a journalist recently discovered that she had been treated by Dr. Salvador Plasencia, the physician now implicated in the tragic death of Friends star, Matthew Perry. The revelation sent shivers down her spine, as Dr. Plasencia, who she visited just weeks ago, now stands accused of illegally supplying ketamine to Perry, leading up to the actor’s untimely demise.

As per The Sun, the journalist, who had previously covered Perry’s career and struggles with addiction, could never have anticipated the eerie connection she would later uncover. She wrote, “When I realized who I’d been treated by and read the sweeping indictment, I felt slightly sick, it made the hairs on the back of my neck stand…You are meant to be able to trust your doctor and those who treat you in an emergency, and it’s unsettling to think what he may have been up to after hours.”

Five People charged in the 🚨 Death Of Mathew Perry Investigation.

One of the doctors Salvador Plasencia accused over the ketamine-related death of Friends star Matthew Perry wrote in a text:

"I wonder how much this moron will pay"

It all began on a Saturday in July when she and her partner sought medical attention for what she believed to be a kidney infection. The destination was Malibu Canyon Urgent Care, a small clinic run by Dr. Plasencia, also known as 'Dr. P'. From the moment they walked in, something felt off. The clinic was weirdly quiet, staffed only by a single man who handled everything. After a brief exchange about her symptoms, the man at the reception reappeared in a white coat, revealing that he was not just the receptionist but also the doctor.

She stated, “After filling out forms and heading into a private room, the same man then appeared in a white coat and joked he was not just the receptionist, he was also the doctor.” She found it “incredibly odd” and compared it to “a scene from a psychological thriller where the local barman is also the postman and the priest,” as reported by the New York Post.

The doctor’s website reads, "(He) is a primary care physician trained in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics…His experience treating patients ranges from newborns to senior citizens. Having worked as an Emergency Room physician, he also has experience dealing with urgent medical issues." The bio also states, "We are physician-owned and operated which is important because this means that all decisions in the management of this clinic put the patient's health first. Always."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frederick M. Brown

Martin Estrada, a US attorney for the Central District of California, revealed, "He [Plascenia] stated in text messages that he wanted to be Mr. Perry's sole source of supply for drugs." Additionally, Anne Milgram, a Drug Enforcement Agency administrator, asserted, "When clinic doctors refused to increase his dosage he turned to unscrupulous doctors, who saw Perry as a way to make quick money…As Matthew Perry's ketamine addiction grew, he wanted more, and he wanted faster and cheaper. That is how he ended up buying from street dealers, who sold the ketamine that ultimately led to his death."