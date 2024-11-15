Ex Mar-a-Lago Waitress Reveals What's It Really Like Working for Trump: “It Was an Unspoken Rule...”

Ashleigh Sasson, a former waitress at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s exclusive members-only club, opened up about her experiences, shedding light on what it’s really like behind the scenes serving at one of the most prestigious clubs in Palm Beach, Florida. Sasson’s journey to Mar-a-Lago began unexpectedly when a chef from the club noticed her dedication at a local restaurant and encouraged her to apply. After contemplation, Sasson took the leap, landing a job as a server at lavish resort in January 2016.

BREAKING: Former Mar-a-Lago employee Ashleigh Sasson shared positive memories of working for the former president and his family.



She described Donald Trump as professional, kind, and generous.



Sasson recalled an incident with Don Jr. helping a paraglider and mentioned that… pic.twitter.com/efwxFXCDfC — 🇺🇸 InterStar Media 🇺🇸 (@InterStarMedia) May 14, 2024

Sasson gushed, “We made great money. In peak season, each server could easily go home with around $150 cash, with a select few earning much more from certain members known to be particularly generous. Those members would hand out hundreds for caring for them and their families for the day. The largest tip I ever received was $800, and the largest tip I ever saw was $1,200 to another server on Easter Sunday.”

Trump taking a break from Easter lunch with his family at Mar-a-Lago to talk to Doug Burgum. Doug has his hand on a chair so it looks like he made it inside the roped off area. pic.twitter.com/OcWEaQMceF — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 31, 2024

However, not all aspects of the job were smooth sailing. Sasson revealed that there were moments of discomfort, including instances of entitled behavior from some customers. She revealed, “As in any customer service job, you do have some horrible experiences. There were plenty of distasteful moments there, which made me a stronger person. Entitlement was the most prevalent issue." She alleged that one customer once tried to physically pull her into a hot tub with him.

BREAKING: Former Mar-a-Lago employee Ashleigh Sasson recalled working for the former president and his family with “fond memories” in a new op-ed for Newsweek.



Sasson described Donald Trump as “very professional, always smiling, kind, and generous.”



She says the workers were… pic.twitter.com/I6nh6ssFdK — INDEX (@IndexHB) May 14, 2024

Nevertheless, she added, "Overall, I feel that I learned customer service top to bottom at Mar-a-Lago. I was able to establish professional but close relationships with the social elite. It gave me a lot of confidence...But most of all: Joy. I have such fond memories of my time at Mar-a-Lago. Everyone was so excited and happy to be there, and we were all so in awe of the place.” As per Daily Mail, one intriguing aspect of serving at Mar-a-Lago was the 'unspoken rule.' Sasson explained, “It was an unspoken rule that the family did not see their checks unless Don Jr. was asking because he wanted to see exactly how many push-pops Chloe had that day."

As per Newsweek, Sasson added that the Trump family expressed gratitude through verbal appreciation and respect, creating a distinct dynamic for staff interactions. She further disclosed, “I didn't deal with him [Donald Trump] all that much because I started in January 2016, and after he got elected in November it was completely different. He wasn't really allowed to come to The Beach Club anymore as President. I did spend a lot of time with Eric, Lara, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and their families. They were just lovely people.”

Mar-a-Lago a resort and National Historic Landmark in Palm Beach, Florida. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle)

Sasson shared, “I would see Barron most often kicking his soccer ball around the entire property with his grandmother, Amalija Knavs, may she rest in peace, following close behind. Don Jr., Eric, and Don's children frequented The Beach Club for the casual dining experience, enjoying burgers, grilled fish sandwiches, and fries. The children especially loved the self-serve soft serve ice cream and ice box filled with assorted ice creams - Chloe [Don Jr.'s daughter] being a fan of push-pops and Shirley-Temples with extra cherries.”

This article originally appeared 5 months ago.