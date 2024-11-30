Former Inmate Reveals P. Diddy's 'Special Privileges' Inside Prison: 'His Money and Wealth...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Sean "Diddy" Combs, the disgraced music mogul, is serving jail time at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York under the charges of committing sexual crimes. However, his arrest didn't come easy since he's among the music industry's wealthiest stars and was not charged with anything until very recently. But since he's now awaiting his trial, what does life look like for him inside the prison?

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Day 1 of the 2023 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 26, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paras Griffin)

Former Married at First Sight star Timothy Smith, who previously served jail time in a U.S federal prison, told the Daily Mail that P.Diddy's predicament is dire. "His money and wealth won't get him any benefit," revealed Smith, who shared the cell with many high-profile names in the past. He asserted that Diddy, despite his fame and power, has no 'special privileges.'

He further explained, "In the federal system, it's so limited, you don't get extra privileges because you're rich. You're allowed a few basics like a tracksuit and sneakers from the commissary, but that's about it. They do raids and if you try to stockpile, they take everything." In addition, Smith elaborated, "He's in the management unit, so no, he doesn't have access to other inmates."

Diddy is locked up in NY’s “most barbaric jail… “300+ grand jury subpoenas later, Diddy can’t wiggle his out of this one. And he’s not the only one…” @JesseBWatters

pic.twitter.com/yflxNyBxdd — NanLee Marie Carissimi (@NanLee1124) September 19, 2024

Furthermore, Smith busted the myths about people's perception of jail conditions for the wealthy, saying, "People think there are TVs and radios, but where he's at there's nothing, not even a radio. You get a Bible and one book per week. That's all," adding that "you only get 300 minutes a month on the phone," with little to zero communication from the outside world.

The 54-year-old rapper is locked up on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracies, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges. After months-long investigation and raids at his Los Angeles and Miami mansions, prosecutors have alleged his infamous soirees, known as 'freak-offs,' featured A-list celebrities from Hollywood and politicians who allegedly engaged in sexual acts.

Various stars, such as Justin Bieber, Leonardo Di Caprio, Usher, Jennifer Lopez, and Ashton Kutcher, have been in the news in the aftermath of Diddy's scandal. However, whether or not they were involved in Diddy's escapades has not been made public knowledge, and neither has been charged alongside the rapper. Nonetheless, after Diddy's arrest on September 16, more voices are slowly and gradually showing up and narrating their own alleged sexual assault experiences at the hands of Diddy and his associates.

VIDEO: A newly surfaced video shows Sean 'Diddy' Combs revealing to guests at one of his iconic White Parties in the Hamptons, where drugs were snorted off bodies, topless women frolicked in the pool, and kids were told, 'One day, y'all are gonna want to join in.' pic.twitter.com/bWP7Xs99SC — William Brysonwd40 (@FEARC420) October 6, 2024

The youngest among the accusers is a 9-year-old boy who claimed to have been sexually abused by Diddy. A Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing 120 accusers, told reporters that the rapper lured the young boy into doing an audition followed by a lucrative music deal but ended up engaging in sexual misconduct instead. Buzbee also revealed his team is planning to file lawsuits on behalf of other victims of the rapper who are essentially minors, per The Sun.

Amid Diddy's never-ending legal woes, former inmate Smith said the rapper has no chance at negotiating special treatment, "Even if he was in [the] general population, there's not one cell, one TV. His wealth won't help him in here, nothing at all." In a nutshell, the rapper's future looks bleak.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).

This article originally appeared 1 month ago.