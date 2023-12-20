Former Governor Chris Christie Condemns Donald Trump for His Latest Xenophobic Display

In a scathing critique, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has not minced his words when sharing his disdain for Donald Trump’s recent display of xenophobia. Christie, appearing on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, echoes his concerns about Trump’s inflammatory comments made during a campaign event in New Hampshire. Trump, the current frontrunner for the GOP, did not hesitate to openly use xenophobic rhetoric, asserting that immigrants are ‘pouring’ into the United States and ‘poisoning the blood of our country.’ Christie, famous for his political disagreements with Trump, did not hold back in his condemnation of these remarks.

“He’s disgusting, and what he’s doing is dog-whistling to Americans who feel absolutely under stress and strain from the economy and from the conflicts around the world. And he’s dog-whistling to blame it on people from areas that don’t look like us.” As per HuffPost reports, Christie said this in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Christie further criticized fellow Republicans, including members of Congress and primary candidate Nikki Haley, for enabling Trump’s divisive rhetoric. He contemplated the suitability of a person who makes derogatory statements: "Someone who says that immigrants are poisoning the blood of this country, someone who says Vladimir Putin is a character witness, is fit to be president of the United States, was the right president at the right time?" Christie challenged.

During Trump’s Saturday speech, he not only targeted immigrants but attacked President Joe Biden, dubbing him a ‘threat to democracy.’ As reported by The Hill, Trump in his previous speech exclaimed, “Joe Biden is not the defender of American democracy. Joe Biden is the destroyer of American democracy; it’s him and his people. They’re the wreckers of the American dream. The American dream is dead with them in office.” He also wrote, “One year from now, the American people are going to FIRE Crooked Joe Biden and the anti-Democratic Party in a political earthquake that will echo around the world!”

The former president’s comments inclined towards praising authoritarian leaders Viktor Orban and Kim Jong Un, calling Orban "highly respected" and referring to North Korea's Supreme Leader as "very nice." In contrast to Trump’s divisive rhetoric, Christie exclaimed, “I’m in this race to let people know it’s not OK. It’s not OK for an American president to be saying these things. We’re going to take Donald Trump out by telling the truth because the truth matters.”

Trump's recent comments on immigrants are not isolated incidents. Last month in New Hampshire, he compared immigrants to "vermin," drawing comparisons from President Biden to "language you heard in Nazi Germany." The escalating tension within the Republican Party, with figures like Chris Christie openly challenging Trump, underscores the deep divisions and ideological struggles within the GOP as it navigates its post-Trump era.

