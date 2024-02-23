Former FBI Informant Alexander Smirnov Who Lied About the Biden Family is Back In Custody

A former FBI informant by the name of Alexander Smirnov has been arrested and taken into custody a second time as reported by The Daily Mail. The informer is believed to have spread many lies about President Joe Biden and his family business. Moreover, he accused the President and his son, Hunter Biden, of bribing many for their benefit.

Per Inquisitr, Smirnov alleged Biden and his son accepted about $5 Million in bribes from the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma. Last week, the former informant was charged by Special Counsel David Weiss for the claims mentioned earlier against the Biden family. Before his second apprehension on Thursday, Smirnov was released on a Tuesday evening.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Bennett

Before being taken into custody, Smirnov was asked to surrender his Israeli passport and was even ordered to have a GPS monitor on his person until further notice. Smirnov’s lawyers claim that he was “improperly” taken into custody: his lawyers were amid a legal consultation with their client. Smirnov’s legal counsel is battling hard to get him out of cahoots, prosecutors have opposing thoughts.

JUST IN: Alexander SMIRNOV, the former FBI informant charged with feeding false info about the Bidens, has been rearrested despite a magistrate's release order.



His lawyers say he was arrested while at their offices for a legal consultation. https://t.co/zrAK327yyZ pic.twitter.com/m61ZvWPn5C — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) February 22, 2024

Federal prosecutors believe Smirnov is “actively peddling new lies that could impact U.S. elections.” Hence, they requested a judge to keep Smirnov in a secure and monitored location until a trial. Should he be convicted of fabricating false information and records from 2020 concerning Biden's younger son's alleged ties to Burisma Holdings, he would face a maximum penalty of 25 years. The President’s administration is yet to comment on the newly unfolded ordeal.

Earlier this week, Weiss’ legal team shared a shocking court filing that revealed Smirnov’s “extensive contacts” with Russian Intelligence personnel. These findings further cemented Smirnov’s reason for the detention argued by prosecutors. Moreover, they believe that his ties with Russian officials could enable them to “resettle Smirnov outside the United States if he were released.”

Since Alexander Smirnov has admitted that his Burisma info was Russian disinformation, do YOU think Hunder Biden should sue everyone involved in accusing him of wrongdoing? pic.twitter.com/hLJEkIcP2C — David Leaning Left (@LeaningLeftShow) February 21, 2024

Before his release on Tuesday, prosecutors argued, “Smirnov’s anticipated travel from the United States, on Friday of last week, two days after his return was to meet with Russian Intelligence officials among others.” Additionally, the former FBI informant is said to have about $6 Million in “liquid funds.” His surplus of money would also allow him a secure and breezy lifestyle.

Furthermore, prosecutors recount the gravity of Smirnov’s claims against the Biden family which has resulted in a heavy aftermath. A prosecutor entailed the former informant’s fate saying, “The personal stakes for Smirnov are even higher. His freedom is on the line.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Teresa Kroeger

Lastly, the prosecutors highlight their primary reason for Smirnov to be held in prison until a trial. The legal person explained, “If he could not be trusted to report truthful information to his FBI handler, he cannot be trusted to report truthful information to Pretrial Services.” While much is left up to legal deliberation, Smirnov himself is yet to comment on his re-arrest. This comes amid Biden's ongoing Presidential campaign for the upcoming elections.