Former Diddy Employee Reveals What His Parties Were Really Like: "He Thought of Himself As a King"

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

A former Diddy employee recently opened up about his experience of working for the now-jailed mogul, offering insight into his larger-than-life persona. Rob Shuter, Diddy's publicist for two years, spoke to BBC News in an exclusive interview about the rapper's infamous parties. Shuter revealed that Diddy's main goal during these events was to stay in the spotlight, which earned him the title of the 'party king of New York.'

Diddy attends VMA's 'Club Love' After Party at The Ned on September 12, 2023, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Shareif Ziyadat)

The former staffer explained that when he first entered the rapper’s circle, Diddy was focused on reinventing his image and advancing his career. The hip-hop mogul reportedly loved being photographed and flaunting his extravagant lifestyle. Shuter’s role was to ensure that Diddy remained at the peak of fame. Being in his inner circle and joining him at the peak of his career, Shuter described, felt like being part of a circus, with the rapper acting as the 'ringmaster.'

Mark Curry who was a former artist on Bad Boys label and Rob Shuter who was Sean Combs former publicist both worked closely with Sean "Diddy" Combs, - are they surprised by what's happening with him now? Take a listen



pic.twitter.com/OfEgChf9bs — wayBackinTimes (@waybackintimes) March 27, 2024

"The reason he was such a superstar is because all he thinks about is Diddy. From the minute he wakes up until the minute he goes to bed," Shuter told BBC News. “Diddy’s hobby is Diddy.” “When Diddy winked at you and said come into the VIP section, you knew you were going to have a really good night," Shuter added. While Shuter claimed he never witnessed any sexual misconduct, he described an 'imbalance of power' at the events. "What I haven't seen is what is now alleged, which is just horrific," he opined.

Here’s P Diddy’s mansion in Beverly Hills where police say they found evidence of the “freak offs”



We obtained figures showing multiple police calls outs to parties here, and spoke to neighbours who witnessed the aftermath.#Diddy continues to deny all allegations. pic.twitter.com/QitJxx8nc5 — Emma Vardy (@EmmaVardyTV) October 18, 2024

He further stated that Diddy had a strong fascination with the British royal family. According to Shuter, Diddy had him send over 10 invitations to both Prince William and Prince Harry, with offers to cover their travel and accommodation, and even pay for their security. The rapper also kept framed photos of the princes in his New York apartment. "He saw himself as a king, so it made sense that he wanted two princes in his entourage," Shutter explained. However, neither Harry nor William ever accepted Diddy's invitations, he assured.

Diddy's parties once the talk of the town, have now become a legal nightmare as he faces charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. During these 'freak-off' parties, Diddy is accused of allegedly forcing or coercing individuals into engaging in sex acts and then recording them. Many have come forward and accused him of rape and various other forms of sexual misconduct, with over a dozen lawsuits filed as a result, as per CNN. A spokesperson refuted the allegations against Diddy, telling BBC News that "Mr. Combs is strong, healthy, and disciplined, fully dedicated to his defense, with the steadfast support of his family, legal team, and the truth." The rapper is set to go on trial in May 2025.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)