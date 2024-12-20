Former Bodyguard Hints Will Smith Could Be on 'Freak-Off' Tape with Diddy: "He’s Bigger Than..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

As lawsuits against Sean 'Diddy' Combs continue to mount, Tinseltown A-listers who were once close pals of the disgraced rapper, have also been dragged into the spotlight. Among them is Will Smith, whose name has recently surfaced, courtesy of allegations from Combs' former bodyguard, Gene Deal. Smith and Combs have reportedly been friends since the late 1990s. They were frequently seen together at industry gatherings and released their first singles around the same time.

During an interview with The Art of Dialogue, Deal discussed the existence of risque tapes Diddy allegedly recorded, which are now believed to be making waves in the black market. Sources claim that a well-known male A-list celebrity who appears in the video is 'horrified' by people trying to sell the compromising video to media organizations. In response, the bodyguard speculated about the identity of the mystery celeb— guessing if they were White or Black. As reported by Fandom Wire, he said, "If I am looking at any Black guys that are A-listers that’s bigger than Diddy is, only one that I could come up with, or there’s a few I could come up with. Will Smith, he’s bigger than Diddy. I would think Nick Cannon is bigger than Diddy."

Additionally, Deal opined that the individual in question might also be someone like Ashton Kutcher or Leonardo DiCaprio. He went on to add, almost wistfully, that he hoped Justin Bieber wasn’t involved. He said, "If he’s bigger than Diddy and if he’s not one of the names I said, probably so. But then they say he was young too? Let me get his name right. I hope it ain’t the Bieber, I hope it’s not the Bieber...If they were saying somebody that was more celebrity than Diddy, he was an A-lister, he was younger, you know, and if he’s not Black, it would have to be the Bieber."

According to the New York Post, multiple individuals are trying to sell explicit footage that allegedly shows Combs engaging in a sexual act with a younger male. Both Diddy and the celeb male are said to be identifiable in the video. An insider said the video was extremely troubling, describing it as a violation and betrayal that has triggered unpleasant and distressing memories. Adding to the controversy, a Department of Homeland Security officer who participated in the raid on Combs’ Miami residence also weighed in on the situation in October.

The officer claimed that Combs' estate was equipped with secret cameras and special 's*x rooms,' which allowed him to capture intimate videos and watch 'freak-offs' from a distance and possibly also use them for coercion. Meanwhile, several media outlets have opted out of buying the footage citing significant legal complications in verifying the footage and serious concerns about the younger celebrity’s age at the time of the said acts.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).