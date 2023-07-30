‘Big Brother’ Star Helen Adams Looks Unrecognizable as She Chooses to Live Quiet Life as Hairdresser

Big Brother season 2 alum, Helen Adams, who shot to fame with her quaint mannerisms and affair with fellow contestant, Paul Clarke is almost unrecognizable after two decades of appearing on the hit reality show. The 45-year-old is reportedly a professional hairdresser near Bristol and is living a quiet life with her husband and daughter, a far cry from the once glamorous TV image. She was recently clicked walking to work with three bags and wearing an all-black ensemble with sports shoes. Adams has noticeably put on weight and doesn't resemble the cheerful girl-next-door persona she carried on the reality show.

Adams was known for her quirky one-liners including - "I love blinking I do" on the show. The Welsh hairdresser got famous for her flirtations with fellow contestant, Paul Clarke while the two got acquainted on the show. The alleged couple then started off dating and moved in together once they completed their part on Big Brother. Their famed romance was greatly publicized in 2001 right after the season ended, they were even offered lucrative newspaper, and magazine interview deals along with also their very own reality spin-off. But they turned down each offer and preferred to buy a house in North London to settle down.

Unfortunately, the 'people's favorite Big Brother' couple split almost after being in a relationship for five years in 2005. Adams was left devastated and later admitted that she used to miss her family, who were staying in Wales and this was one of the main reasons the relationship fizzled out. In an exclusive with Heat years later Adams still reminisced about her relationship with fond memories - "I felt like the Wicked Witch because I was first to say something. But then Paul said to me, 'Would you want to marry me?' I said, 'I don't think I would' and he said, 'Well, I don't want to marry you either'. And we laughed."Clarke has also since then moved on and works as a successful car designer, he still retains his boyish charm even after all these years of staying away from the limelight.

Meanwhile, a reboot of Big Brother is in the works, and production for the same will be beginning at a new location in London. The makers of the show are thrilled to film the latest re-vamped season at Garden Studios. The hosts for the reality show are expected to be famed British presenters, AJ Odudu, 35, and Will Best, 38. The new episodes are expected to be aired in August on ITV2. "Elstree Studios became famous for Big Brother and its live studio audience and bosses are hoping Garden Studios will grow to be as loved as the show's first iconic home," an insider revealed. ITV boss Kevin Lygo is positive about the show's success - "The key to Big Brother is to keep it like it was in its golden period – to have it more interesting, intelligent, upmarket, etc. than other reality shows. It's a great addition to have in the autumn period."

