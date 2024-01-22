On Sunday, January 21, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills squared off in a divisional playoff game to see who would advance to the AFC Championship Game. The final result of the game was 27-24 in favor of the Chiefs. However, there was another aspect that didn't go unnoticed during the game. During the Buffalo Bills' night game against the Kansas City Chiefs, food service partner Delaware North served a few menu items with Taylor Swift themes.

Bills going in on the Taylor Swift hype with some TSwift themed food items for tomorrow’s game and it’s pretty awesome pic.twitter.com/w7Gt8JG2AF — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) January 20, 2024

The stadium offered 'Bad Blood Waffle Fries' and a 'Karma Quesadilla' at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, according to the Bills' food service partner, Delaware North. A 2-foot display of spiced waffle fries with the home team's favorite Buffalo Chicken and Blue Cheese on one side was the centerpiece of the first Swift-inspired meal.

NEWS: The Buffalo Bills are selling TAYLOR SWIFT themed food during their playoff game https://t.co/iABmIts4sr — Andreas Kratzer (@fashioinjunkie) January 19, 2024

The other half served up Kansas City Cattleman's BBQ pork, cole slaw, and bread-and-butter pickles as a homage to the Chiefs. The 'Karma Quesadilla' was made with "bacon, cilantro ranch, and chicken tenders in a triple-stacked quesadilla, topped with a pork belly chaser." Additional foods included the Buffalo Bills Chicken Broth, Boozy Hot Chocolate, a Fried Chicken and Waffle sandwich, the Grape Davis, a Mulberry Meatball, the Kansas City Bowl of Tears BBQ, and 2-Foot Nachos.

Delaware North's general manager at Highmark Stadium, Andy Altomare, stated, "Our culinary team has again designed a great menu for the Divisional playoff game this weekend, with several new items for fans as they cheer on the Bills. We had a lot of fun with this week’s menu, adding a few new options that celebrate this incredible rivalry with the Chiefs and their star-studded fans."

Highmark stadium is allegedly serving Taylor Swift themed food? pic.twitter.com/sY7rsXFPr9 — Dan Mitchell (@realdanmitchell) January 21, 2024

The Chiefs and the Bills were scheduled to face each other again after their intense regular season matchup in December 2023. After Travis Kelce's lateral ball to Kadarius Toney resulted in a touchdown, the Chiefs were about to win until the officials issued an offensive offsides penalty, which reversed the score. After the Bills overcame the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, 28, lost his cool, started cursing at the referees, and threw his helmet.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie Squire

Mahomes quickly expressed regret for his actions on the sidelines and for his exchange with Allen after his outburst. As per US Magazine, he confessed on Kansas City’s 610 Sports Radio, "I regret acting like that, but more than anything, I regretted the way I acted toward Josh after the game because he had nothing to do with it. I was still hot and emotional, but you can’t do that, man. It’s not a great example for kids watching the game, so I was more upset about that than I was about me on the sidelines."

The athlete further explained, "I love it. I love this game, I love my teammates, I want to go out there and put everything on the line to win. But obviously, can’t do that. Can’t be that way toward officials or really anybody in life. It’s tough when you play a hard-fought game and the game comes down to stuff like that, but it’s part of it, man. It’s part of the game. You’ve got to just learn from it and try to be better from it, be better as a person, and be better as a player."

