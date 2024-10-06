Food From Lauren Boebert’s Restaurant Once Gave Customers ‘Bloody Diarrhea,' Among Other Ailments

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert’s restaurant, Shooters Grill, may have made headlines for its bold gun-themed concept, but it also became infamous for a much less appetizing reason—a 2017 food poisoning outbreak that left dozens of customers with 'bloody diarrhea.' This controversy, along with other challenges, eventually led to the closure of the controversial eatery, marking the end of its nearly decade-long run in Rifle, Colorado. The 2017 incident occurred at the Rifle Rodeo, where attendees indulged in pork sliders catered by Boebert’s restaurant. Unfortunately, improper food safety practices led to a mass outbreak of foodborne illness.

Intriguingly, Boebert’s campaign stated back then, “She is the founder, owner, and operator of Shooters Grill, a restaurant that earned national notoriety for staff that proudly open carry as they serve their customers.” However, the Garfield County Public Health Department traced the outbreak to Boebert’s establishments— Shooters Grill and Smokehouse 1776— which were both reportedly found to be operating without proper licensing and lacking essential food safety measures. The resulting symptoms of the customers included abdominal pain, nausea, chills, and bloody diarrhea, with the contaminated pork being identified as the source of the outbreak, as reported by Daily Beast.

The official account of @laurenboebert causing a mass-diarrhea outbreak, including reports of bloody stool, to at least 80 people is worth your attention. https://t.co/52V7tFXeJY pic.twitter.com/HxVBVfiM26 — Matt Lech (@MattLech) January 29, 2021

Health inspectors later reported a range of violations, including a lack of proper temperature control for food storage and preparation, and employees handling food without washing their hands. The county health office highlighted that the issue occurred due to an 'unlicensed temporary retail food establishment associated with Shooters Grill.' Furthermore, the report stated that the meat in question "was smoked at Smokehouse 1776, a retail food establishment located in downtown Rifle, Colorado across the street from Shooters Grill and owned by the same person.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

Despite these alarming findings, Boebert’s restaurant did not face any monetary fines or formal penalties. Intriguingly, back then, Boebert’s spokesperson remarked, “Did not receive a fine or have any other type of disciplinary action. Staff was told of several individuals who claimed to experience similar symptoms but say they did not consume food at the rodeo.” The restaurant became a symbol of Boebert’s strong pro-Second Amendment stance, drawing both supporters and critics.

What's also worth noting is that it wasn’t just the food poisoning scandal that tainted Shooters Grill’s reputation. The restaurant faced financial struggles, as revealed by Boebert’s own disclosure filings. In 2018, Boebert reported a personal loss of nearly $250,000 from her two restaurants. By 2022, Shooters Grill faced an inevitable closure when the restaurant’s lease was not renewed by the building’s landlord, Milken Enterprises.

As per USA Today, Boebert confirmed the closure to local media, explaining that Shooters would officially shut its doors in June 2022. Boebert said, “We were like a family. I would say Shooters, for any employee, was their life. We lived and breathed it every single day. They were a part of this culture and brand that we created in Rifle, and there was a lot of pride with that.”