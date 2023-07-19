Fans Accuse Kim Kardashian of Paying an A-Lister to 'Hang Out' With Her 10-Year-Old Daughter, North West

Kim Kardashian, 42, shared North's meeting with TLC member Rozonda Ocielian Thomas, aka Chilli. However, the meeting was not well received by the fans.

Rozonda, 52, donned a black T-shirt and camouflage leggings in the images posted on Instagram. The lead singer of No Scrubs embraced the little fan and flashed a wide grin for the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Also Read: After Britney, Kim Kardashian Plans Tell-All to Expose ‘Wildest’ Family Secrets: “She Isn’t Afraid”

North posed with CazySexyCool while holding her beloved dogs under her arms in the next photo. Kim Kardashian posted photos where her oldest kid, North West, dressed up like the musician for Halloween. As she writes in the post's caption, "Dreams do come true."

The comments on the post were harsh and accused the Skim mogul of "renting out" the music star to entertain her child for a day. One user commented, “Dreams do come true… when your mum is a multi-millionaire.”

Another user wrote, “So now ya rented Chili?”. One user raged, “Was this always a thing that celebrities did that we just didn’t know about?”

Another commented, “I knew that wealthy people would pay for VIP access for things like backstage passes, private concerts, etc… but this feels like something else entirely.” One more added, “Having adult entertainers come to the house to hang with a child feels different and weird to me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

It's not the first time people have criticized the pair after their interaction with a famous person. North appeared in a photo taken by her mother in March with the 23-year-old rapper 'Ice Spice', according to The US Sun. The reality star shared two images of herself with Ice Spice, a rapper. In the first, the singer is seen stroking her top lip while sticking out her tongue. Meanwhile, Kim gave the camera a pouty grin.

Kim uploaded the photographs on Instagram as criticism of North's Ice Spice videos on TikTok continued to mount. Many videos of her oldest daughter dancing to the rapper's music were posted online, according to People. Critics slammed Kim for letting North wear a skintight tracksuit and shake it to the "inappropriate" lyrics. Then she proceeded to erase most of the videos, save just one in which North performed a "duet" with Ice Spice.

Image Source: Getty Images | Pascal Le Segretain

Also Read: 10-YO North West Spotted Shopping With Friends Alone Without Mom Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian explained her decision to erase the footage of North in an Ice Spice costume 'suit, lip-syncing to the rapper's line on 'PinkPantheress' in an interview with Time magazine. Kardashian told the media outlet that she was out of town when North first sought permission to share the video, “As soon as I saw the words, I was like, 'Oh no, we're taking this down.”

She continued, “I saw on the internet, [people saying] 'Kanye was right,' and maybe he was in that instance, but she loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative.” She also admitted how co-parenting can be a tough job and said, “It's always a compromise. No one's always gonna agree, and you just have to do the best as you can as a parent to try to protect your kids, but also let them be creative.”

References:

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash for ‘Poor’ Parenting Choice After She Shares New Family Pictures

https://people.com/kim-kardashian-on-why-she-removed-tiktok-of-north-rapping-ice-spice-7550607

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/7595345/north-west-photobombs-kim-kardashian-ice-spice-60m-mansion/

https://time.com/6284875/kim-kardashian-time-cover-skims/

More from Inquisitr

North West and Mom Kim Kardashian Bake Delicious Apple Pies in Huge Kitchen at Star’s $60M Mansion

Kim Kardashian Finally Discloses Her Big Announcement, Momager Kris Unhappy: "You're Not Doing This"