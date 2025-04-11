Flight Attendant Reveals Common Reason Why Passengers Get Kicked Off the Plane Even Before Take-Off

There have been many instances where passengers have been kicked out of a flight due to unruly behavior towards the stewardesses or just disrupting others’ peace while intoxicated. However, there are more things that can get you kicked off even before the takeoff, and one of them is something most travelers do.

Skye Taylor, a former stewardess who worked 16 years with Virgin Atlantic, issued a firm warning to people who are planning to catch a flight soon. She pointed out that oftentimes, passengers opt for taking sleeping pills before boarding a plane. However, this could pose a potential risk of ruining their dream vacation altogether.

She stated, “Behaviour, mental issues or substance abuse, which is always a big one,” can definitely lead to a passenger being removed from the aircraft. “They will take sleeping tablets and then can’t function, can’t even get in their seat, can’t even speak. Obviously, we don’t want to put up with these people for ten hours, and something bad could happen to them as well,” said Taylor, as per Irish Star.

She noted that passengers in Los Angeles often take sleeping pills before getting on the flight. It’s a “very common” practice, according to her. However, when these people immediately order a drink on board, it turns into a “recipe for disaster.”

Speaking with Reach PLC previously, Skye discussed her experience with such travelers whose personalities completely transformed mid-flight. She recalled, “I have had incidents where people have been so rude and so horrible and fall asleep eventually. “And they wake up and are like, ‘Oh my god, why was I behaving like that?'” She also brought attention to another crucial thing, adding, “There are not enough studies done on prescription medication in the air.”

The usage of sleeping pills is very common among people over 60, who face several bedtime troubles such as insomnia. According to the Cleveland Clinic, about one-third of people over the age of 65 consume some sort of sleep medication. One of the most common is Diazepam (not sold over the counter), which is a controlled substance used to treat anxiety, seizures, and muscle spasms. It is also often prescribed for sleep troubles.

However, NHS points out the potential risk factors associated with taking this medicine during flights. The healthy agency notes, “Whilst most people find Diazepam sedating, a small number have paradoxical agitation and aggression. They can also cause disinhibition and lead you to behave in a way that you would not normally which can pose a risk on the plane.”

NHS further warns that the sudden transformation in your behavior could endanger both your and other passengers’ safety, even leading to legal troubles sometimes. “Alcohol can trigger a similar reaction, which is why people sometimes get kicked off flights.”

Due to these concerns, NHS firmly advises against consuming Diazepam or similar medications to manage flight anxiety. Meanwhile, Skye Taylor also added that apart from taking sleeping pills before boarding the plane, some other reasons can also lead to unexpected removals of passengers. Among those, the notable are not declaring your medical conditions. She noted that the combination of high altitude sickness and sleeping pills could lead to drastic changes in people’s personalities, risking the lives of everybody on board.