Five Strange Claims Made by Donald Trump During His Widely Covered Interview With Elon Musk

Five Bizarre Trump Said During His Interview With Elon Musk

Listeners of Donald Trump's recent interview with the tech mogul, Elon Musk which lasted for almost two hours experienced some of the wildest moments. The interview recorded on X (formerly known as Twitter) touched upon several topics covering, foreign relations, the border crisis of the US, and the upcoming presidential elections. It also had the former President utter some bizarre claims. From announcements on future plans to views on his political opponents, Trump opened up candidly with Musk. Here are five bizarre takeaways from the interview:

1. Trump Will Revisit Butler, Pennsylvania

The former President announced that he will soon be holding another rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Infamous for the assassination attempt on him, Butler will welcome the Republican frontrunner for the upcoming elections once again. "By the way, we're going back to Butler, and we're going to go back in October. We're all set up -- the people are fantastic in Butler, it’s a great area. These are incredible people," Trump told Musk sharing he would pick up from where he left off previously.

2. Trump Dubbed The Assassination Attempt as a 'Miracle'

Recalling the horrific incident where Trump almost got hit by a bullet in the head, he called it a "miracle" as he was looking just in the direction where his shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks was hiding. The American politician said, "So it hit me at an angle that was far less destructive than any other angle. So that was the miracle. That was -- for those people that don't believe in God, I think we got to all start thinking about that. You have to, you know, I'm a believer, now I'm more of a believer I think." Adding on he said, "It was amazing that I happened to be turned just at that perfect angle."

3. Trump Predicted 'Largest Deportation in The History of USA'

Trump predicted that the country would soon be facing the "largest deportation in history." Remarking that "we have no choice" the ex-POTUS reflected on the issues to be tackled while dealing with illegal immigrants, especially in the U.S.-Mexico border. "And I saw an ad just before I got on the air... I saw an ad by Kamala saying how she is going to provide border security. Where has she been for three and a half years?" Trump asked while speaking with the Tesla CEO.

4. Trump Reiterated That 'Biden is The Worst President'

The Republican went on to call the incumbent President Joe Biden the "worst President in the history." Trump said, "Look she hasn't done an interview since this whole scam started. And say what you want, this was a coup. This was a coup of a President of the United States. He didn't want to leave. And they said, ‘We can do it the nice way, or we can do it the hard way.’" Musk agreed and said, "Yeah, I mean they just took him out back behind the shed and basically shot him."

5. Trump Vowed to 'Close up the Department of Education'

The businessman-turned-politician vowed that his first action after getting elected as the POTUS would be to "close up the Department of Education." Justifying his plan, Trump said he would, "move education back to the states where, states like Iowa, where states like Idaho, you know, not every state will do great because the states that basically aren't doing good now, you look at Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, he, he's terrible. He does a terrible job. So he's not going to do great with education."