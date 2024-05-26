Five Instances From Jennifer Lopez’s Disgruntled Former Employee: “Disgusting to Say the Least”

Jennifer Lopez, often celebrated for her stellar career in music and film, is now facing unflattering claims from a former employee. As rumors swirl about her possible divorce from Ben Affleck and their apparent search for a new home, Lopez is also reportedly being scrutinized for her alleged behavior towards staff.

A former employee, who goes by @moirawebb on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), has taken to the internet to share negative experiences from their time working at a private airport for Lopez. According to her, Lopez was a "nightmare person," with several stories painting a picture of the singer and actress as rude and unpleasant. She wrote, "I worked at a private airport in Long Island when J.Lo was still with Marc Anthony. I can confirm she is a nightmare person. I have so many stories about her being rude and unpleasant. It's disgusting to say the least, every time she 'fails' at something, I love it.”

Lopez reportedly had a permanent catering request for a bucket of KFC, even for short flights. This posed a major challenge when her team was scheduled to fly early in the morning before the restaurant opened. Despite the employee’s frantic efforts to secure the food by driving and requesting the restaurant, the flight took off without the KFC. The employee felt used and punished for failing to meet the impossible request. In another instance, a catering company failed to deliver a fruit plate on time. Lopez reportedly yelled about the delay, nudging a line technician to rush to a local grocery store to buy fruit. This incident highlights the high-pressure environment and unrealistic expectations placed on staff to meet Lopez’s demands on the spot.

As per Marca, the former employee also claimed that Lopez demanded bed linens and dishes be disposed off after a single use. However, staff members would often take these high-quality items home instead of discarding them. The employee wrote, "I still have the BEST soup bowls ever from a flight she took." This anecdote insinuates Lopez’s alleged and perceived wastefulness and the lengths employees would go to salvage what they could.

As per Brobible, in a specifically dramatic incident, Lopez chose to wear high heels while boarding a helicopter. As she walked towards the helicopter, her heel got stuck, causing her to fall. Staff members, who connected via walkie-talkie, tried to make the technician by her side laugh, However, the former employee claimed, "She would have had him fired if he even cracked a smile."

Throughout @moirawebb's stories, a recurring theme is Lopez's unyielding and demanding attitude. The former employee described her as someone who expected perfection and was quick to lash out when things didn't go her way. These stories paint a picture of a highly stressful work environment for those tasked with meeting her needs.