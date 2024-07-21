Five Celebrities Who Confessed to Having a Huge Crush on Barack Obama

Five Celebrities Who Confessed to Crushing on Barack Obama

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jemal Countess

Former President Barack Obama did not just gain political supporters during his tenure as the POTUS, but also a huge female fan following. The 44th President captured the hearts of many female celebrities with his charismatic smile and jovial gestures throughout his tenure. It wasn't just the common citizens who were in awe of Obama's persona but the likes of many heartthrobs in the showbiz. The list of celebrities who openly confessed their liking for Obama is long. We bring five celebrities who surprisingly admitted having a crush on the ex-Prez.

1. Khloé Kardashian

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

Khloé Kardashian met Obama during a 2010 event honoring the LA Lakers. Kardashian expressed her fan girl moment in a blog. The Good American founder penned, "I was lucky enough to tag along LOL. Never did I EVER think I would be in the same room as the president, let alone get to shake his hand. I was pretty nervous but I think I held it together pretty well. President Obama was so sweet and charming ... I might have had a slight crush on him LOL!!"

2. Scarlett Johansson

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

A vocal supporter of the Democrat politician, Scarlett Johansson once joked about being engaged with Obama. According to Politico, Johansson shared in 2018 how her heart belongs to the then-senator. "I am engaged to Barack Obama. My heart belongs to Barack. You'd imagine that someone like the senator who is constantly traveling and constantly 'on' — how can he return these personal e-mails? But he does, and in his off-time, I know he also calls people who have donated the minimum to thank them," she stated. "I feel like I'm supporting someone, and having a personal dialogue with them, and it's amazing."

3. Gwyneth Paltrow

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Gwyneth Paltrow invited the Democrat National Committee to host a fundraiser at her California residence. The event saw Paltrow's kids, daughter, Apple, and son, Moses witnessing their mom swoon over Obama. According to BuzzFeed News, before handing the mic to him, the View From The Top star confessed, "I am one of your biggest fans, if not the biggest. You're so handsome that I can't speak properly." The event was also attended by Cameron Diaz, Anna Wintour, and Tom Ford in support of the Democrats.

4. Jenna Ortega

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Jenna Ortega famously known for her role in the goth-horror series, Wednesday, had once revealed Obama was her first crush. In an interview with Elle, she shared, "I had phases where I clung to something and then made it my entire personality. To this day, I'm still obsessed with Obama." In another confession, during an exclusive word on the 20 Questions: Deadline podcast Ortega said, "When I was younger, Barack Obama was my first crush. I was obsessed with him. I watched the inauguration with goo-goo eyes on my face."

5. Towanda Braxton

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Leon Bennett

Towanda Braxton had shared her liking for Obama amid her separation from her then-husband Andre Carter. Speaking to Bossip, she shared, "When a woman tells you she's separated, it's true. Not the same with a man. My mom says the only man who doesn't cheat is President Obama," as she appreciated President Obama. "I would be Olivia Pope for Obama. There's a lot of women who would be. But I just know that I can't because first of all my mama would beat me and second, Michelle ... You know what I'm saying," she added.