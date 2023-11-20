First Lady Jill Biden Pays Tribute To Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter's Efforts On Mental Health

The former first lady and a pioneer in mental health, Rosalynn Carter passed away on 19th November after a prolonged illness, she was 96. Rosalynn began her mental health advocacy in 1970 after her husband, former president, Jimmy Carter was elected governor of Georgia. As per The Hill, President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden have always remained close to the Carters. First lady Jill met with service troops and their families in Norfolk, Virginia, on Sunday, honoring the former first lady for her work with women's rights, mental health, and caregiving. “Rosalynn was well known for her efforts on mental health and caregiving and women’s rights,” Biden said while adding. “So I hope that during the holidays, you’ll … include the Carter family in your prayers.” According to an official statement by The Carter Center, Rosalynn died in her Plains, Georgia, home around two days after being placed in hospice care.

The Carter Center staff is deeply saddened by the death of our visionary co-founder, former U.S. First Lady Rosalynn Carter: https://t.co/k4hTKVbG01 pic.twitter.com/WDPNHaUcvY — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) November 20, 2023

Rosalynn Carter was well-known for her support of numerous humanitarian causes, most notably her initiatives to enhance caregiving and mental health services. Prior to the Thanksgiving holiday week, the Democratic leader and first lady visited naval sites in Norfolk, Virginia. Along with hosting an early showing of the film "Wonka," the president and his wife participated with the service members and their families for a "Friendsgiving" dinner. President Biden disclosed earlier this year that the former president asked him to give his funeral speech. “I spent time with Jimmy Carter, and it’s finally caught up with him, but they found a way to keep him going for a lot longer than they anticipated because they found a breakthrough,” Biden mentioned during a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in March. “He asked me to do his eulogy.”

In 2021, the oldest-serving president and the oldest-living former president had a secret meeting at the Carters' Georgia home with the Bidens. The White House released an official statement on the passing of the former first lady. It read: "First Lady Rosalynn Carter walked her own path, inspiring a nation and the world along the way. Throughout her incredible life as First Lady of Georgia and the First Lady of the United States, Rosalynn did so much to address many of society’s greatest needs. She was a champion for equal rights and opportunities for women and girls; an advocate for mental health and wellness for every person; and a supporter of the often unseen and uncompensated caregivers of our children, aging loved ones, and people with disabilities. Above all, the deep love shared between Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter is the definition of partnership, and their humble leadership is the definition of patriotism. She lived her life by her faith."

"Time and time again, during the more than four decades of our friendship – through rigors of campaigns, through the darkness of deep and profound loss – we always felt the hope, warmth, and optimism of Rosalynn Carter. She will always be in our hearts. On behalf of a grateful nation, we send our love to President Carter, the entire Carter family, and the countless people across our nation and the world whose lives are better, fuller, and brighter because of the life and legacy of Rosalynn Carter. May God bless our dear friend. May God bless a great American."

