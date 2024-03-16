Fern Britton Wishes Melania Trump Finds 'Some Nice Guy on the Side' Amid Relationship Strain

During a recent installment of Celebrity Big Brother, the topic of discussion shifted toward the dynamics between former President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump. With reports circulating about the couple spending increased time apart, curiosity swirled about the true state of their relationship, according to insights from OK! Magazine. Adding to this, Fern Britton didn't hold back, expressing her fervent wish that Melania might be finding solace in the company of another man. Britton said she hopes Melania is "being paid a great deal of money to smile and be nice. I love it when he tries to hold her hand and she moves away."

She further said, "But she’ll be making a lot of money. And hopefully, she has some nice guy or whoever on the side." Furthermore, Osbourne delved into her experience collaborating with the entrepreneur on Celebrity Apprentice, offering a glimpse into their working relationship. She said, "He treats women like that. If he thinks you are pretty or attractive for any reason he will talk to you. He will only talk to women if they are pretty. I just thank God that he is 78 as we won't have to suffer him long." To this, Louis Walsh said, "That's a very good point." Adding to the intrigue, Donald has been actively campaigning lately, though noticeably without Melania by his side.

'Celebrity Big Brother' Star Hopes Melania Trump Has 'Some Nice Guy on the Side' as Rumors Swirl About Her Marriage to Donald

In a bold move, Walsh didn't hold back, revealing his aversion to Donald, labeling him as "awful" and an "egomaniac," as noted by Metro. The segment, despite its chaos, resonated strongly with viewers, sparking a frenzy on social media as fans shared their reactions, especially regarding Britton's views on Melania. On a contrasting note, the former president stepped in to defend his wife's absence, offering recent praise for her. He said, “[The people] love the fact that she’s not out there so much. You know, a lot of first ladies will go out. They want to be everywhere."

Melania Trump's Former BFF Think These Signs Point to Trouble in Her Donald Trump Marriage

Trump added, "They get angry at their husband because he’s not introducing them. If I didn’t introduce Melania she’d be very happy about it. She’s just a different kind of a person. And she loves the country. She’s gonna be out quite a bit and she loves his country and she wants a great and she says hello." However, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, once a close confidante of Melania, uploaded a video of their past interactions, showcasing the real estate mogul's apparent disregard for her. This upload only added fuel to the already blazing rumors about the state of their marriage.

Let me bottom line this for you



Perception is everything to the Trump Family so Donald’s lack of “chivalry” towards Melania is quite a “tell.”



Perception is everything to the Trump Family so Donald's lack of "chivalry" towards Melania is quite a "tell."

Chivalry for Donald was waiting for Melania to go first & ensuring she walked by his side. He's been doing neither recently.

Additionally, Trump, who held the US presidency from 2016 to 2020, marked by the shocking insurrection at the US Capitol in January 2021 following his failed re-election bid, now gears up for a rematch against Democrat President Joe Biden. Throughout their tenure and beyond, Melania and Trump's marriage has been under public scrutiny, with various videos hinting at a strained dynamic, including instances where the former First Lady appeared to distance herself from him. Despite her absence from the campaign trail thus far, speculations arise that Melania will soon join her husband as the November 2024 election draws near.