FDNY Leaders Slammed for Targeting Firefighters Who Chanted 'Trump' and 'Booed' Letitia James

FDNY leaders are under scrutiny after their response to firefighters who disrupted a recent event. FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh is seeking out those who jeered at New York Attorney General Letitia James and cheered for Donald Trump during the ceremony. James was speaking on Thursday at a New York Fire Department promotion ceremony when the jeers started before she even got on stage. As James begged for calm from those assembled at the Brooklyn Campus of the Christian Cultural Center, saying, "We’re in a house of God. First, simmer down," the firefighters kept on chanting Trump's name.

The FDNY firefighters who booed NY AG Letitia James will be punished and face reeducation.



FDNY firefighters are now being asked to turn themselves in or risk being hunted down.



Memos and emails from the Uniformed Fire Officers Association (UFOA) & Uniformed Firefighters… pic.twitter.com/pBq8DccGf8 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 9, 2024

James was the target of jeers and 'Trump' shouts, and FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens warned department heads in an email that the Bureau of Investigation and Trials (BITS) would soon be looking into the incident. "BITS is investigating this, so they will figure out who the members are. I recommend they come forward. I have been told by the commissioner it will be better for them if they come forward and we don't have to hunt them down," Hodges wrote to the chiefs of FDNY, as per The Daily Mail.

NY Attorney General Letitia James was booed at an FDNY ceremony last week.



Firefighters broke out in chants of “Trump! Trump! Trump! Trump!”



Since then, FDNY has started “educating” firefighters who took part in the chant, a move which Uniformed Firefighters Association… pic.twitter.com/bcomJDkIOI — Truth In Media (@Truth_InMedia) March 11, 2024

On Saturday, the Uniformed Fire Officers Association sent a warning to its members about the plan, stating that the department acquired "video footage of the event. As part of this discussion, questions may be asked to specific UFOA members over their actions or their recollections."

James received an invitation to speak at the celebration honoring The Rev. Pamela Holmes, the second female chaplain in the department and the first woman of color to hold that position. "Come on, we're in a house of God... simmer down... thank you for getting it out of your system," James said before starting her speech. She tried to bring up the firemen's previous assistance, but the atmosphere remained tense.

It is very embarrassing for the city of NY to treat their firefighters like this. Those brave men & women who risk their lives daily have the right to freedom of speech. Letitia James should not be allowed retribution just because of a bruised ego. — Amelia G. (@zuzubaileybell) March 10, 2024

A firefighter from FDNY criticized the chief's response, saying, "It was a political stunt for the city to have the AG there. When it backfired, they sent their fascist pit bulls after guys for exercising their First Amendment rights." Alan Dershowitz, a constitutional law attorney, agreed, stating that firefighters had a fundamental right to voice their thoughts without fear of retaliation. "Firefighters have an absolute constitutional right to boo the attorney general, and the government has no power to punish them for it. So efforts to get the names of the booers is an effort by the government to chill free speech and is unconstitutional," Dershowitz said, as per The New York Post.

Originally planned to celebrate Reverend Pamela Holmes and 65 promoted members, the ceremony was overshadowed by the incident, which led to a lot of social media criticism directed at James and the FDNY superiors. "Was the current commissioner ever a real firefighter or just a female hire?" a post on X. "FDNY boss needs to realize there are still some of us who believe we are free people," another individual wrote. "Letitia James got a Bronx welcome... She SUCKS... We [love] and support the FDNY," said another comment.