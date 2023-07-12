FBI Using Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now’ in Hilarious Tweet Sends Fans Into a Frenzy: “Wildest Thing Ever"

Swifties have recently been expressly requested by the FBI — yes, that FBI — to report federal offenses. The FBI’s Washington, D.C., Field branch tweeted a parody of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) album cover on July 10, inviting people to submit tips about potential criminal behavior, per Billboard.

The post has a picture that looks like an album titled Speak Now (FBI’s Version). The album lists nine songs with names that describe the kind of crimes the FBI is searching for, such as terrorism, cybercrime, counterintelligence, civil rights, public corruption, weapons of mass destruction, organized crime, violent crime, and white-collar crime, per BuzzFeed.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

The tweet states, “Justice is better than revenge,” and makes reference to songs from Swift’s most recent re-recorded album, which was released on July 7. These songs include Better Than Revenge, Speak Now, and the title track. “You may not be Superman, but you can help the #FBI protect the country. If you have information about a federal crime, speak now. Call 1-800-225-5324 or visit http://tips.fbi.gov to submit a tip.”

Justice is better than revenge. You may not be Superman, but you can help the #FBI protect the country. If you have information about a federal crime, speak now. Call 1-800-225-5324 or visit https://t.co/t8G7LO4hxu to submit a tip. pic.twitter.com/kn9QhlNhGx — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) July 10, 2023

Swift would embrace cooperation with the FBI, as the lyrics of her most recent album, Midnights, suggest. Although there is no evidence to imply that Swift herself was involved in the tongue-in-cheek tweet from the federal agency, in the song Vigilante Shit, she writes about collaborating with the agency: “While he was doing lines and crossing all of mine/ Someone told his white-collar crimes to the FBI.”

cackling at how (FBI’s Version) is insinuating it’s the US government committing all these crimes https://t.co/obLeZ6q6cY — Kay 🧡🤍🩷 GOING TO GELSENKIRCHEN N1 + LONDON N5 (@taylors_daisy) July 11, 2023

Twitter users had a field day with the post, with many playing along with the FBI’s humor and many pointing out that the FBI’s tweet is quite cringey. A Twitter user commented, “You may be cringe, but know that you will never, ever be as cringe as the United States federal government.” Another Twitter user shared, “This Taylor Swift-themed graphic posted on the FBI Washington Field Office Twitter is the wildest thing I’ve ever seen...” Another Twitter user pointed out, “Obsessed with the fact that the FBI Comms team approved this. And finally, the Taylor Swift collab I didn’t know I needed!” A Twitter user sarcastically wrote, mocking the FBI, “FBI using my favorite taylor swift song as a marketing tactic is an act of domestic terrorism against me.”

why did they make this ⁉️⁉️ https://t.co/xBCYgYFTCT — Richard (@ifiwasrichard) July 11, 2023

This is the most recent example of a widespread pattern whereby elected leaders make an excessive effort to establish their Swiftie status and appeal to their younger constituents, per Rolling Stone. Every time Swift steps foot on their town or state’s soil for a stop on the Eras Tour, mayors and governors from all across the country have been throwing Swift the keys to the city and outright name changes. And Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly pleaded with the pop star to play concerts there (she presently has no Canadian dates).

They really wrote “FBI’s version” next to all the crimes the FBI has committed over the years. https://t.co/VotSt27co2 — Jack (@GayLaVie) July 11, 2023

