FBI Skipped 'Hidden Room' and 'Locked Closet' at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago During Frantic Search

Former President Donald Trump has been active with numerous campaigns for the upcoming elections, eliciting a positive response. Although there’s much controversy, he still exhibits much optimism for getting re-elected. However, he’s still not out of the woods, because of his array of legal matters to attend to. Trump seems to be in the eye of a hurricane concerning his regular court battles.

Even though he has not yet been found guilty, one case has continued to grip people’s attention since it first came to light; the Classified Documents Case. The former President’s home, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, reportedly hosted stacks of classified documents even after he left office. While the authorities performed a thorough sweep of the residence, it appears they missed a few rooms.

As reported by ABC News on Wednesday, the officers responsible for searching Mar-a-Lago in 2022 seemed to have forgotten to search a “hidden room” and a “locked closet.” This further prompts the thought of whether or not Trump had even more alleged material to conceal. The question also remains: Could all this lost time have perhaps given Trump a major window of opportunity to hide this phantom evidence?

Well, that part is still under speculation, with more information to come. Sources speaking to the publication confirmed the matter, noting that the investigators who raided the luxurious mansion in August 2022 came across such rooms. However, since it was locked, they didn’t go inside.

Former Federal Prosecutor and former National Security Official for the Justice Department, Jordan Strauss seemed “astonished” at the department’s major miss! In his conversation with the media hub, he expressed his thoughts with criticism saying, “You’re searching a former president’s house…You should get it right the first time!” Circling back, there was also mention of a “hidden room” allegedly connected to Trump’s bedroom before he was relieved of duty as per a source. Moreover, the source also recalled the time Prosecutor Jack Smith’s investigators were informed of the missed room just a few days after the search had ended.

An anonymous FBI official also recounted the events of that possibly stressful day and revealed their purpose for searching each room. The official said, “Based on the information gathered throughout the investigation, areas were identified and searched under the search warrant.” Furthermore, another source claimed that the FBI chose against further investigating the property, as certain conditions were met.

Another senior official claimed, “Discussions took place that day about additional areas of the property, and it was determined that actions already taken met the parameters of the search warrant.” Neither Trump nor Smith’s counsel have issued a remark on the subject. The aftermath of this new information is yet to be determined.