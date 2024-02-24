Fans Want 'Teen Mom Family Reunion' S3 Canceled, Threaten to Boycott Current 'Boring' Season

A new trailer for the third season of Teen Mom Family Reunion, which debuts on March 13, has been released. As the Family Reunion cast travels to Cartagena, Colombia, the first foreign site, it will include several well-known celebrities (whom we have expanded on below). The characters will undoubtedly engage in plenty of drama while they are away from their kids, as the latest teaser assures. However, as reported by The Sun, fans quickly said they probably wouldn't be watching when Teen Mom's account posted the video on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEEN MOM (@teenmomfanz)

One user commented on the post, "Yeah I’m not watching.. is that Brianna passed out again? No maam ain’t doin it." Another one commented on the post, "No shade but can we get other teen moms I’m tired of seeing the same 5 and the other girls really have interesting things going on !" A third user wrote, "Is it bad that I’m like not interested at all?" A fourth one added, "I'm too done with these attention seeking hootchie mama's who only care about themselves! Start over with 16 and pregnant and get a new batch of teen moms who are more humble!!!" A fifth one slammed, "You know why it looks so boring? Because we all know what is gonna happen. Nothing new I guess."

All them girls on teen mom family reunion fake asf expect Ashley. Them mfs threatened by her presence Ashley finish stepping on bitches necks #TeenMomFamilyReunion pic.twitter.com/YY97Aszg2L — JB🌹🌺 (@_EnvyMira) January 11, 2023

As per the outlet, Maci and Taylor McKinney, along with Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra, are two Teen Mom couples who will be featured in the next season. In addition to Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge joining, Jade Cline and Sean Austin are also scheduled to make appearances. Kayla Sessler and Ryan Leigh, Briana Dejesus, Kiaya Elliot, Leah Messer, Mackenzie McKee and Khesanio Hall, and Cheyenne and Zach Davis are also poised to join the cast. The next season will follow the parents as they work with two knowledgeable trainers to mend their love connections.

#TeenMomFamilyReunion is BACK! And this time we’re taking things international 🛫🇨🇴 Don’t miss the season premiere on March 13 on @MTV📍 pic.twitter.com/MeuACyfJBH — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) February 20, 2024

However, it's worth noting that viewers complained that the second season of the program was too 'boring' when it debuted in January last year. As per another report by The US Sun, the MTV show's second season saw some of its lowest ratings ever this season. Only 330,000 views saw the premiere episode, compared to the millions of watchers the franchise used to gather before.

Image Source: YouTube | MTV's Teen Mom

Besides, after Teen Mom Shade Room shared the piece on Instagram, many fans commented on the upcoming season, with several suggesting that it should be canceled completely. One fan wrote at the time, "They need a shake up. Get rid of Bri and her family they are boring no good story. Just that she is w a different man every season and they all have a stick up their ass. Jade just boring i just her man been clean i a great story loving hearing a bout him. Ashley diva n her pastor mom rude and childish. Those girls are nasty mean girls. The show was over when Chelsea left." Another one added, "Because the franchise is played out. The only ones who are teens are some of the kids. Alot if the grown ass adults act just the same as they did when it all started. MTV move on to new programming."