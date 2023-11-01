Gwen Stefani has been finding it difficult to maintain her on-screen persona on The Voice, a popular talent competition. The Rich Girl hitmaker has drawn further demands for her dismissal from the famed reality show since fans are "sick" of her "annoying" behavior with the contestants.

As per The US Sun, on Monday's brand-new episode, fans saw the judges forced to match up two members of their teams. The judges selected one vocalist as the challenge winner after the duos were required to sing the same song together. Though not all judges found the judgment easy, Stefani seemed to be having difficulty deciding who to declare the winner, which infuriated some The Voice viewers. One fan complained on X, formerly Twitter, "Sick of Gwen never making a choice, didn't miss her at all."

Gwen's presence on the NBC series has fluctuated. After making her debut in Season 7, she then made repeat appearances in Seasons 9, 12, 17, 19, 22, and 24. After a hiatus, the Sweet Escape songstress made a reappearance in season 24 of the program. Although some of her admirers are ecstatic to see her back on stage, others would prefer that she stay off it.

Following her husband Blake Shelton's departure from the show, Gwen made a comeback. However, viewers frequently make fun of Stefani, either for her actions or her appearance. Amid the professional uproar, the Don't Speak songstress has made some exciting new announcements. The Voice judge confirmed on Monday via an Instagram post that she will be the main host at Long Beach, California's Cali Vibes Fest.

Wiz Khalifa, 36, Ice Cube, 54, and 55-year-old Shaggy are just a few of the other well-known performers selected for the three-day event. She captioned the animated poster: "Socal! "Can't wait to sing with you Saturday, Feb 17th at @calivibesfest!" The Cali Vibes Instagram account replied via comments: "Welcome to Vibes! We're all so excited to have you!"

In the comments, her admirers congratulated her, with one commenting: "Got my ticket! I even already bought my outfit! Hahaha! Can't wait! See you in February!" "Oh! You already know I'm coming!" a second fan wrote. A third fan expressed: "I bet she's gonna bring Blake out!"

Stefani and Shelton first met on the sets of the talent show and started dating each other in 2015. Since the country singer's exit from the show, Stefani has been finding it difficult to sustain.

She had acknowledged that she was starting to feel overwhelmed by the pressure of being on the show. Gwen had revealed in a clip, "Big day today – battles. I'm getting freaked out on what I'm gonna do. How do you choose?" She went on to lament about how upset it made her realize that someone else's aspirations to become a famous musician could come to an end. She sighed and remarked, "Right now, my heart is heavy." While adding: "I'm back. I'm here. I'm at The Voice again. Without Blake!"

