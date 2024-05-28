Fans Unite to Compare Bianca Censori’s ‘Stunning Face’ With Kim Kardashian's 'Fake Face'

Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori are both iconic for their striking looks and impeccable fashion sense. Lately, though, they've been turning heads for another reason – their similar fashion choices. Fans have noticed and can't stop talking about it.

According to the Mirror, Censori's admirers recently showered her with compliments for her natural beauty, comparing her to Kardashian. On a recent dinner date with her husband Kanye West, Censori chose a chic yet understated outfit, rocking a nude crop top and matching trousers.

Censori flaunted her radiant skin, with her short hair styled in a sleek, wet-look fashion. Fans couldn't help but share snaps of her outing on Reddit, where they showered her with praise and drew comparisons to Kardashian. One user commented, "I assume she’s had work done, but it was done fabulously. Her face card is sickening and doesn’t look botched like most of the Kardashian-Jenner clan."

Another user came up with a similar statement and wrote, "Honestly, her face is absolutely stunning. I hope she never messes with it like Kim [Kardashian]." She went for a minimal makeup look that highlighted her natural beauty, with nude lips and long, fluffy lashes as the main highlight.

These remarks surfaced after Kardashian faced allegations of copying Censori's style in a recent Instagram post. Earlier this year, Kardashian was snapped in a backless black Balenciaga apron top, paired with her signature pantashoes and a bleached-blond bun, as reported by Marca.

The ensemble closely matched Censori's unique fashion, prompting fans and critics alike to point out the similarities. Several users took to the comment section of her post as one user wrote, "Kim trying to look like Kanye's wife," while another person said, "Girl shopped in Bianca's closet."

One person commented, "Bianca knows how to influence." While another one said, "I thought it was Bianca for a moment." People have pointed out that this isn't the first instance of Kardashian seemingly trying to copy Censori's vibe.

Back in March, fans were quick to notice that Kardashian sported an outfit that Censori could effortlessly choose. Additionally, Kardashian once rocked a choppy bob haircut that had everyone drawing comparisons to Censori's signature look. An X account shared a video and questioned, "Is Kim Kardashian copying Bianca Censori’s hairstyle?"

Although the Skims mogul wore the outfit back in April this year, she only recently posted a few photos of it on her Instagram page. Meanwhile, several others believe that it’s Censori who’s taking style clues from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

In April, West's wife wore a plunging white dress that reminded many of Kardashian's Alexandre Vauthier outfit from her 34th birthday bash at Tao Las Vegas. Additionally, a month earlier, Censori was spotted in a silver bikini top, which some compared to Kardashian’s chrome swimwear for Skims, as reported by Page Six.