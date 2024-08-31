Fans Think Kourtney Kardashian is Pregnant As She Covers Up Stomach While Walking With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker, the Blink-182 drummer, have been raising their beautifully blended family, but it may not be complete yet. Kardashian's recent appearance has caused fans to speculate that the 45-year-old is pregnant once again. According to The US Sun, the reality TV star was recently spotted in baggy clothes with her husband at the Reading Music Festival in England.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Paparazzi captured Kardashian sporting an oversized camouflage jacket paired with black leggings and knee-high black boots. She walked hand-in-hand with Barker, who wore a pink graphic T-shirt and carried a drink in another hand. The music festival ran from 21-25 August. Other artists such as Rene Rapp, Lana Del Rey, and Bleachers also performed alongside Blink-182.

In the same month, Kardashian strategically posed in a white bathrobe that got fans in the comment section of her Instagram post, making assumptions about pregnancy. The Lemme founder wore the white robe in one of the pictures and held onto her tummy while promoting a charm necklace. An Instagram user, @yourztrulyyy._, hence wondered, "Baby Barker 2 on the way? Looking voluptuous with a glow." @7258.faith echoed, "Oh my gosh, is she pregnant again? She looks so cute." @desiraebbateman chimed, "It’s probably the inspiration necklace when she was pregnant." However, neither Kardashian nor Barker has publicly confirmed the rumors.

According to TODAY, Kardashian is a mom to four kids, including her son Rocky whom she had with Barker. She gave birth to her first son, Mason, in 2009, with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick. She once revealed how she started living a healthier life after his birth. “When I had Mason is when I really started my wellness journey,” she told WSJ. Magazine in September 2022. “He’s very smart. He’ll tell me, ‘A person was bad because they let me have Cheetos.’” In 2012, Disick and Kardashian welcomed their second child, daughter Penelope. The former couple welcomed their third child, Reign, in 2014.

Through her marriage to Barker, Kardashian is also stepmother to Barker's children— son, Landon, 20, and daughter, Alabama, 18. While it may be some time until it is confirmed if another Kardashian-Barker baby is on the way; fans can rejoice as the socialite continues to share glimpses of baby Rocky.

However, for Kardashian, her last pregnancy wasn't easy at all. She revealed to BBC that before conceiving Rocky naturally, she went through five failed cycles of in vitro fertilization. "I stopped after a year of trying (five failed IVF cycles, three retrievals)," she disclosed to the outlet. "My body relaxed, and I believed in God's plan for my life. Lots of prayers for whatever was meant to be for us. Also lots of optimising my health. I know how hard it is to feel like you're not trying, but believing in God's plan and saying your prayers is so powerful."