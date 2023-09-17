It appears pregnancy rumors about Kailyn Lowry are still abuzz even though she slammed rumors of it earlier last month. Fans of Teen Mom have long speculated Lowry being pregnant after spotting numerous hints that could perhaps point towards the obvious. But this new clue has left fans convinced that maybe she is expecting soon, as per The Sun.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Also Read: Rihanna Recalled Her 'Insane' First Few Days of Motherhood: "Man, You’re a Zombie for the Most Part"

In a conversation with Kayla Avery for her Barely Famous podcast, the Teen Mom alum talked about feeling rather "emotional" off late as they discussed Avery's professional journey. "This is probably the most in-depth I've ever talked about my career online," confessed the podcast host. She continued to highlight what would've been different, "I wanted to do it with someone like you, you what I mean? Someone I trust," revealed Avery upon reminiscing.

Image Source: Instagram | @kaillowry

To this, Lowry responded with a statement that fans believe is a subtle hint of her possible pregnancy. She said, "Stop! Because I'll cry right now. I'm emotional all the time." This comes right after The Sun spotted the reality star in public amid rumors. She donned an olive green workout shorts and a black tank top.

Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry seen with belly bump outside Delaware podcast studio as fans suspect she’s pregnant with twinshttps://t.co/2SRe4VDSwb — newstell (@rajpot_jamil) September 7, 2023

Also Read: When Joy Behar Rewore a Suit She Wore 18 Years Ago on 'The View' and Looked Great

To complete her look, she had her hair up in a low ponytail and wore black sandals. However, an obvious detail that fans of the star were quick to notice was her extended abdomen. However, at this juncture, the mother of five continues to deny any suggestions of her expecting another child or 'children' and even shut down doubts on her social media earlier in the year.

FEELIN' BLUE Teen Mom fans claim Kailyn Lowry’s son Isaac, 13, leaked ‘clue’ about her ‘babies’ amid rumors she’s pregnant with twins https://t.co/SucsvBzahQ — Courtney Ciandella (@CourtneyTheSun) September 8, 2023

Also Read: Britney Spears Was Once Given ‘Powerful Drugs’ That Made Her Talk About a Parallel Universes

These new pictures have continued to fuel rumors and have left fans perplexed with the scenario who speculate that maybe Lowry is expecting twins. Last year, she welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Elijah Scott secretly, per Daily Mail. She also mothers four children - Issac, 13, Lincoln, 9, and twins Lux and Creed who are 3 years old.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dave Kotinsky

This wasn't the only time that fans thought she was welcoming a new addition to her family. Through the last few months, Lowry has been sporting baggy clothes. In fact, instead of her usual sparkly and glamorous attire, the reality star reportedly sported a graphic t-shirt and a blue and yellow pastel-colored blazer with black pants to The Webby Awards. Another clue that her supporters have noticed was the time she wore a gorgeous colorful bracelet that said, "Mom of Seven" - one more clue about expecting twin babies.

Image Source: Instagram | @kaillowry

The mother of five recently shared an adorable carousel of her four children geared up for school; a new season in life. In the caption of her post, she mentioned which grade each one would be starting off in and highlighted what two of the four children wanted to wear on their first day. She concluded the caption of her post with a heartfelt motherly wish, "I hope everyone's kids have the best first day & a great year."

More from Inquisitr

Jennifer Lawrence Once Got a Wrong Tattoo Inked On Her Hand: 'I should've Googled it'

When Ben Affleck’s Daughter Asked Him About His Wax Statue: 'Why Would Anyone Care About You?'