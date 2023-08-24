Fans Suspect Kim Kardashian's New Post Has a Message For Kanye West and Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian’s new post has her 363 million followers wondering whether or not she may have some beef with her ex’s new wife, Bianca Censori. After her previous husband Kanye West has settled down with someone new, it seems like the Kardashian star is still a tad bit bitter about her former lover being ‘stolen’ by Censori as per The Sun.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

Kardashian took to her Instagram stories yesterday and posted a rather cryptic message via an art piece on her stories. The mother of four took a snippet of a modern and contemporary yet enigmatic piece of art by none other than James Turrell, who's now 80 years old. The Hulu star posted a story featuring an exhibit by him.

Kim Kardashian via Instagram stories. pic.twitter.com/Hxrqu1NELi — Access Kardashian (@accesskardash) August 18, 2023

The image of a white 3-D sphere amid a columnar arch is followed by the representation of different angles of light. Seemed to have highlighted its dextrous nature. In the video, Kardashian constantly zoomed in and out of the frame from the opposite side of an Alex Vervoordt hall—an amalgam of elegance with an exuberant essence of luxury.

The choice of music was something fans took careful note of. She synced her video with her ex-husband’s Moon from his album Donda. A part of the lyrics said, “Don’t leave so soon. How could I get through?”, a possible reference to the time he tried to win his ex-wife back regardless of the cost. The lines of the song seem to have echoed not just with West but perhaps also with his wife. “Never forget all the memories” is another line that highlights how the SKIMS mogul just maybe wants both West and Censori to be aware of.

Image Source: Reddit | @KUWTKsnark

A popular platform on Reddit dedicated to spilling the tea about The Kardashians star shared a thread featuring a screenshot from the story. The headline read, "Kim’s story with a Ye song added". As mentioned earlier, a recording of her story was accordingly discussed on the page. Users of the social media platform theorized situations. One of which included that maybe "Kim was sending a thinly veiled subliminal message" to the American Boy rapper.

Kim Kardashian allegedly “hates”Kanye West’s new wife Bianca Censori pic.twitter.com/3lhpghJpSC — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 14, 2023

"I really don’t understand Kimberly Kardashian," commented someone. Another one shared their opinion on her house. "Her house is so creepy to me!" and continued to take notice of the reason behind Kardashian tagging West. "And ya why is she tagging Kanye’s music?"

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's replacement Bianca Censori spotted out on another date 📸 pic.twitter.com/Blw4uU7oYs — Rap Daily (@RapDailyNews) May 25, 2023

In speculation, "Message to Ye and Bianca?" asks the person. Another commenter stated something based on an observation. "This is the most obvious subliminal message to Kanye like…smh" the third person added. A final one simply suggests a solemn request to the entrepreneur. Urging her to step aside and let things go. "Let Ye be happy Kimberly," said the person in conclusion.

