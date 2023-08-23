Fans Suspect Kim Kardashian Is On Ozempic After Seeing Her Unrealistic Waist in Her Latest Selfie

Kim Kardashian has been criticized for her role in promoting unhealthy body ideals on social media for quite some time now. The reality actress has lately been accused of using more than just Photoshop to alter her body. But now there's a fresh idea that Kim's utilizing Ozempic to shed pounds rapidly and effortlessly. Kim posted an Instagram mirror selfie on Thursday that highlighted her trim waist. Her abs were more toned than ever in a white sports bra and pink joggers, prompting many to wonder how she did it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

An Instagram user commented, "The ozempic is ozempicking!" while the other joined in to say, "Ozempic queen." Another user speculated that many members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have been using the medicine to help them slim down. The user wrote, "I think they’re all on Ozempic." Several people, however, commented that they thought Kim had altered the picture to make herself seem thinner. Some people have even claimed to spot Photoshopping effects. One of the users wrote, "This looks very odd to me, " while the other added, "Right side waist has been photoshopped. That’s why it looks so odd."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Many celebrities, including Kim and her sister Khloe (who herself is often the target of Photoshop allegations), have been accused of using Ozempic to achieve their slim figures. In January, after much conjecture on her social media, Khloe addressed the claims head-on and denied utilizing the weight-reduction medicine. One person commented, "The fact that she uses [diabetic] medicine to get this skinny is disturbing," to which Khloe replied, "Let’s not discredit my years of working out. I get up five days a week at 6 a.m. to train. Please stop with your assumptions, I guess new year still means mean people."

Even though many renowned people are said to be taking Ozempic, more and more of them are speaking out against it. Chelsea Handler claims that she accidentally took Ozempic, a drug that is often recommended for people with Type 2 diabetes in addition to those who want to reduce their body mass index. The comedian claimed that she quit after becoming aware of the risks and doing some preliminary investigations. She confessed, "I’m not on it anymore. That’s too irresponsible. I’m an irresponsible drug user, but I’m not gonna take a diabetic drug."

The antidiabetic drug Ozempic has been called "the worst-kept secret in Hollywood." It causes rapid weight loss — and celebs have scrambled to get their hands on it for off-label, aesthetic purposes.



But its popularity has a price.https://t.co/nBYMRckKVf — NPR (@NPR) April 1, 2023

Amy Schumer, too, claims to have used Ozempic but had to discontinue it due to unpleasant side effects. She admitted, "Like a year ago, I tried it. I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn't play with my son. I was so skinny and he's throwing a ball at me and [I couldn't], and you're like, 'OK, this isn't livable for me.' But I immediately invested because I knew everyone was going to try it." Vanderpump Rules Stassi Schroeder said she plans to give Ozempic a try once she has her second kid. She said, defending her statement, "Anyone who hears about Ozempic has to f–king be curious, you are a liar if you tell me that you have not thought about it."

