Fans Go the Old-Fashioned Way to Book Tickets for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Swifties are bearing immense mental and physical pressure to snag a seat at Taylor Swift's most coveted Eras Tour concert. From spending hours waiting virtually to standing in chaotic lines to get the best deals on concert tickets, fans have been willing to do it all. Amidst this, some dedicated fans in Perth have found a novel way to grab seats for the Eras Tour. They are queuing up outside brick-and-mortar stores to book the tickets, reports Perth Now.

Swift's Eras Tour concerts have broken all previous records in ticket sales. In November 2022, the online site Ticketmaster crashed due to “historically unprecedented demand with millions showing up to buy tickets for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale," reports Variety. Swift's latest tour dates are already a sell-out in Australia. Ticket counters put out "sold out" signs within hours after Ticketek opened general sales for Sydney at 10 am and Melbourne at 2 pm on Friday.

Many Australian fans, including Seven West Media staff Maria Bravo and Kate Phillips, went the old-fashioned way and stood in a line outside a physical Ticketek store to score their seats. The pair were present at the Bassendean Newsagency on Friday at around 12 pm and found that only 60 people had lined up compared to the tens of thousands waiting virtually online. Phillips, who was attempting to get a ticket for her 13-year-old daughter, said the scene was as "chaotic" as she imagined but less stressful than waiting online. "There were about 60 people altogether, but the line extended from outside the door," she said.

Her friend Bravo revealed that most of the people in the line were senior citizens and parents. "There were even people on their laptops, still trying to get a ticket through the website," she added. Giving further details, she said, "I started to get a bit anxious they were going to run out by the time we got inside. I think Kate literally had a panic attack at one point!" The best friends were lucky enough to score seats in the F reserve, which were the only spots remaining.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Eras Tour tickets to the February Melbourne shows were sold out by 7.30 pm. Sydney had only VIP and hotel packages left just a few hours after tickets went on sale.

The Guardian reports that the Lavender Haze hitmaker will be earning about $5 million for each of her seven concerts in Australia. Evelyn Richardson, the chief executive of Live Music Australia, revealed that Swift's tickets are in huge demand despite inflation. “But a Taylor Swift concert is obviously in a different category, where demand is clearly outstripping supply when it comes to buying tickets,” Richardson said. Swift will be performing in 2024 from 16-18 February in Melbourne at the MCG and 23-26 February in Sydney at the Accor Stadium.

