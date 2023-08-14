Fans Spot an Inaccurate Detail on the Latest Bratz Doll of Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner only recently shared the good news about her collaboration with her dream company - Bratz. Who is at present manufacturing a unit of 6 limited edition dolls designed to portray some of Jenner’s most iconic diva outfits through the years From her lavender Ostrich feather gown to the black leather ensemble, they truly represented Jenner’s fashion statements well.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Scarnic

While everything seems perfectly good with the miniature versions of her, some buyers of these petite dolls have made quite the revelation. They’re complaining about how inaccurate they look as compared to the real-life version of the reality star.

Bratz and Kylie Jenner have partnered on a mini dolls capsule collection, but the brown skin tone of the collectibles is sparking backlash. 👀 https://t.co/j6zc3EpD5I — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) August 2, 2023

The Kardashians star is also renowned for her well-maintained physique. From switching to a healthy diet to adhering to a strict fitness regime, this star prioritizes her health the most and often keeps herself as active as possible. But, when it came to mini-versions of her, a platform on Reddit feels that Bratz did Jenner ‘dirty’ and that they completely neglected her physique while nailing the outfits. A close-up picture of the doll representing her stunning jet-black corset outfit with a mermaid skirt and statement headpiece went viral earlier this week.

Image Source: Reddit | @KUWTKsnark

Several users on the platform began to complain and criticize the company for not bringing the replica to justice. “Well this isn’t accurate at all” notes one person in observation. “Lmfao dead. They did Kylie dirty #mvp” commented another person. A fan of sorts recollects the quality of them and mentioned that through the years, there has certainly been a decline instead of a positive improvement in quality. “Is this how Bratz dolls are now? mounted and stiff? I thought they were like Barbies. this is such a scam” claimed the user on the thread.

In agreement, a second person also made a comparison with that of a toy from the famous fast food joint McDonalds. “And it looks on par with a McDonald Happy Meal toy…..if that. They’re such trash”. A final one said in conclusion. As of now, neither Jenner nor the company has issued an official comment about the said issue.

Image Source: Instagram | @kyliejenner

But, in recent events, the beauty mogul recently celebrated the joy of being a year older. She posted a lovely carousel basking in the twilight aura looking as glam as ever. Jenner appeared to be chilling out aboard her private boat enjoying the breathtaking view and the majesty of the blue ocean. She struck several bombshell poses staring off into the sunset.

Image Source: Instagram | @kyliejenner

For her outfit, she stuck to her black aesthetic and sported an elegant bodycon full-length gown. And had her hair up in a neat and sleek bun. Her makeup as per usual was on point and complimented the hues of her dress very well. In the caption of her post, she thanks her fans, friends, and family for all the love she’s received through the years.

