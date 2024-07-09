Fans Slam Taylor Swift, Allege She’s the ‘Most Chart-Obsessed’ and ‘Desperate Artist’

Taylor Swift is under fire on social media after many online sleuths claimed she frequently interferes with other musicians' attempts to reach the top of the Billboard charts. The 34-year-old pop artist re-stocked on webstore copies of The Tortured Poets Department, her most recent album that debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 list for the eleventh consecutive week.

When Chart Data announced the release on X, many took to social media to express their disappointment at the announcement and their criticism of the singer. "the most chart obsessed and desperate artist in history," a user slammed. Another user said in a similar vein, "The most chart-obsessed and numbers desperate artist in history. Taylor Swift is an embarrassment to the authenticity of the music industry." Another user fired, "She is so chart-obsessed. The album is her worst since reputation, let it die."

A user slammed harder, "How many versions of the album does that make this.... praying on this b**ch downfall." Another user attacked, saying, "I’ve never seen a more power-hungry individual I’m sorry but she needs to go to therapy I’m genuinely concerned." Another user echoed, "She’s so money hungry omfg she needs to be stopped."

One more joined in, saying, "She is using all marketing techniques possible to break all possible records in a fraudulent way That may put her name in chart music history but won't make them organically iconic, and in 30 years this album will be more forgotten than albums released 30 years before it." A user posted a GIF of Beyonce saying 'This b*tch will not give up,' with the caption, "She really trying to break that record…"

The record in question is currently held by Carole King, whose 1971 album Tapestry was the only album by a female artist to spend over 16 consecutive weeks on the Billboard charts, per Variety. She will surpass King's record if the run continues for 16 weeks. Swift needs to shatter a lot of records here, records that date back to the album chart's debut.

Swift has previously also caused a stir among other artists' fans, especially fans of Billie Eilish, when she released many versions of TTPD, contributing to her spending more weeks at the top of the charts, per Forbes. After the album's April 19 release, Swift easily topped the Billboard 200 list for a month, but in the album's fifth week, Billie Eilish's new release, Hit Me Hard And Soft, gave her fierce competition for the top spot. Swift went on to release three additional versions of TTPD each featuring a demo version of a different album song, and only available for purchase on May 16 and May 17, which also happened to be Eilish's album release day.