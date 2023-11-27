Fans Slam Kim Kardashian for Encouraging Daughter North West's 'Rude and Disrespectful' Behavior

Lately, it felt like North West is mini Kanye. However, fans have accused mother Kim Kardashian of letting her outspoken, snobbish, and disrespectful daughter utter whatever comes to her mind. People on social media especially called her out after watching the recent episode of The Kardashians, where the 10-year-old ripped her mother and the designer for the Met Gala outfit.

The Hulu star has been questioned about her parenting style after her first-born couldn't keep her mouth shut, like always. The Thursday, November 23, 2023, episode of the reality drama showed North accompanying the SKIMS mogul for her Met outfit fittings with Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry, per The Sun.

The 10-year-old's candid criticism of the dress sounded like she was a professional fashion police. During a confessional, the Kardashian said, "All North wants to do is rate people's outfits," adding, "She loves to critique," reported E! News. Undoubtedly, North is the "queen of critique" as she didn't mince her words while giving her "honest" opinion on her Mom's outfit.

While dissing the pearly ensemble, she said, "There's way too much gap in the pearls. It looks like she's a Hawaiian girl with her dress all ripped." When the entrepreneur tried to reason with her daughter, she remarked, "I like the pearls. I just don't like that it looks like from the Dollar Store."

Fans jumped on the bandwagon to call out the mother of four for her irresponsible upbringing. People on X, formerly Twitter, shared their opinions. A fan, @Princesse_S_, accused, "Kim is allowing North to be rude so they can exploit her personality for entertainment. purposes. In interviews, Kim defines herself as a strict mom, but in the show, it's completely different."

Another fan, @AudnyApeiron, echoed, "I thought so too. I think they're making her play it up even for views, etc." A third fan, @tellahaterfucku, affirmed, "Kim literally said she had no control over her kids." @Jordandabest23 agreed, "And it shows."

@LegalSylvers brought her father, Ye, into the picture. "Something tells me North behaving like her father may actually be a thing - outside the obvious exploitation. If so, he was a terrible person to live with - despite Kim's previous defenses in contrast. Another fan, @hotbih5532789, said, "Definitely feels she truly is unfiltered like Ye. I'm glad she said it ways to nicely dislike something. But they definitely use her personality for extra views!!"

North really be letting Kim have it 😭😭😭 YOU LOOK CHEAP pic.twitter.com/5jRjvtx0wW — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) November 23, 2023

Meanwhile, some fans found nothing wrong in North's disapproval of her mother's outfit. @origJusemeister said, "Damn! They created a savage." Another fan, @dan_thee_bailey, wrote, "Imagine telling the creative director of Schiaparelli that his haute couture gown looked like it was from the dollar store." @CasaLaCaldi declared North as "Iconic."

Addressing her daughter's "mean" comments, the Hulu star said in a confessional, "You can't really take it seriously getting roasted by a 10-year-old. So, I never do. But it stings a little." Meanwhile, the creative director admitted, "This is my worst nightmare come to life," adding, It's like I'm being Punk'd. The night before the Met, getting read for filth."

