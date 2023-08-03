Kim Kardashian Gets Mocked for Latest Selfie on Instagram, Fans Label Her as a ‘Modern Day Philosopher'

Kim Kardashian's Instagram has been abuzz with some pretty snazzy pictures of her week. The Kardashians star is quite the influencer and is very active on the platform. Her Instagram feed is often filled with pictures from her regular routine including the time she spends with her four children not to mention her collaborations. She also frequently shares some inspiring yet fun selfies.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

However, her recent selfie on Instagram seemed to receive heavy criticism from her followers. They accused Kardashian of trying to be a 'modern-day philosopher' through her posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Kim posted a selfie with her signature pout while making a peace sign with her fingers posing in front of her white wall background. The reality star appeared to be wearing a pink v-neck t-shirt with full sleeves, her jet-black hair was let free. She donned soft glam makeup with a prominent stroke of eyeliner and a glimmer of pink lip gloss. She captioned her post with, "Practice what you post".

While the caption seemed rather deep, she received criticism from several of her followers. "Queen of worst captions," claimed one person. Another person mentioned, "Yeah, and practice what you make documentaries about". Another fan was puzzled and went on to ask what the Kardashian 'practices' on her social media. "So what is it that you are practicing?" asked a follower.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

While trolls focused on a negative aspect, on a more positive note, some of her followers compared the talented mogul to a 'Philosopher' instead. "A modern day philosopher " mocked a fan. One sang paens about Kardashian's influential nature and her ability to motivate others.

"You are the best, you are an example, you are admirable," wrote the person. "Caption on point," added another person on the post. Several others chimed in to offer their support to Kardashian and praised her for being herself, and even asked her to ignore the hate she's unfortunately receiving.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Shortly after, Kardashian posted a reel of her vibing to Sprinter by Central Cee, Dave, who mentions Kim and her clothing brand in the song. "Wearin' Skim 'cause she wanna be Kim and em,'" read the lyrics. In the reel, the Kardashian appears to be waiting for her elevator alongside her bodyguards.

Kim Kardashian vibes out to Dave & Central Cee's song “Sprinter” which mentions her brand Skims. https://t.co/7UruXWhsEZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 20, 2023

She casually flicked her high ponytail moving from one side to another, grooving to the beat. She seems to be wearing a leather ensemble. A black halter top followed by a pair of matching black pants completed the outfit of her day.

The caption of her post was filled with fans showing their love for the reality star and expressing their happiness on watching her so full of glee. "The way you’re dressing up right now is my favorite Kim era. The hair, the make-up, everything", gushed a fan. "You are so iconic for this", concluded another person.

